Hey everyone! As we approach the end of the year, we tend to look for ways to save up for Christmas and the holiday season and one way of saving is to cut back on takeouts and make our own meals.

A loaf of bread is one of the staple foods that is a must in every home. It makes a quick meal as a sandwich, is perfect for toast for breakfast, and a lifesaver when it comes to school lunches. And of course, you need a slice of bread to soak up the sousies of your favourite smoortjies, or make roosterbrood on a braai.

It does not end there – leftover or slightly stale bread is used in frikkadels, a lekker bread pudding, or you can toast it lightly and grind it to breadcrumbs to add on your crumbed chicken –nothing goes to waste! This week I am sharing some recipes for inpiration to bake your own bread, from the talented Chefs at Capsicum Culinary Studio. The delicious smell of freshly baked bread has you looking forward to that first slice with thick butter, jam or cheese.

One of my favourites is braai roosterbrood. It’s perfect for recycled leftovers and you can stuff it or add anything, like onions and pepper or even leftover cold meats, chicken, curry, sausage or braai meat. Try these recipes from scratch but if you want to save time and money or take the easy way out, most of the major retailers sell raw bread dough in the bakery section. For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or Facebook Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan.

Love, your Cooksister Mealie Bread Ingredients

330g creamed sweetcorn 120ml milk 2 eggs, beaten lightly

30g salted butter, melted 180g all-purpose flour 2 tbsp cornmeal

2 tbsp sugar 2 tsp baking powder 1 tsp salt

½ tsp paprika Method Preheat oven to 180°C. Butter a 21cm x 11cm x 6 cm loaf tin.

Place half the sweetcorn and the milk into a blender and blend until the corn is pureed. Add the remaining corn and blend quickly leaving kernels coarsely chopped. Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl and add the beaten eggs and melted butter.

In a separate bowl, add the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt and paprika and mix until well combined. Add the dry mixture to the wet mixture and mix until all the ingredients are incorporated. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 45 to 50 minutes.

Stick a skewer in the centre of the bread and if it comes out clean it is done. Cool in the loaf tin for five minutes before turning out onto a wire rack. Serve warm with butter.

Breakfast Bread Ingredients 275g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder 8 spring onions, chopped 350g cheddar cheese, grated

125g spiced beef or smoked chicken diced 4 eggs 1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper 1 tbsp vegetable oil 60ml buttermilk

Method Pre-heat oven to 180°C. Grease a large loaf tin. Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl until well combined.

Pour the batter into the prepared loaf tin and bake for 40 to 45 minutes, until golden brown or until a skewer comes out clean when inserted in the middle of the bread. Cool for five minutes in the tin, then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely. Great for padkos and picnics.

Mosbolletjie Bread Ingredients – dough 100ml grape juice

100ml milk 4 cups white bread flour 10g dry active yeast

10ml tepid water 1 tsp salt 1 tsp aniseeds

85g sugar 50 grams butter Ingredients – glaze

20g butter 45ml milk 30g sugar

Method Pre-heat oven to 180ºC. In a bowl, mix the yeast, 5g of the sugar and water and set aside until frothy.

In a saucepan, melt the butter and milk just before boiling point then add the grape juice, remove from heat and cool until tepid. In a separate bowl, sift the flour, aniseeds, salt and remaining 80g of sugar. Add the yeast mixture and stir until it forms a soft dough.

Remove from bowl, place on a floured surface and knead until soft (10 minutes). Place in a clean, lightly oiled bowl, cover with clingfilm and place in a warm area until it has doubled in size. While the dough is rising, grease a standard size bread tin.

Once the dough has doubled in size, divide into 21 equal parts to make seven rows of three in the tin. Roll and shape each piece of dough into a rectangle and place three by three next to each other in the tin. Allow the dough in the tin to rise until doubled in size once again then place in the oven for 40 minutes or until golden brown.

Make the glaze by adding all ingredients to a saucepan until melted. Brush the bread with the glaze as soon it comes out of the oven. SPECIAL: Mosbolletjie bread Roosterbrood

Ingredients 1kg wholemeal flour 1 heaped tsp sugar

2 tbs cooking oil 10g dried yeast ½ cup warm water

Pinch of salt Method Add sugar and yeast to the warm water and leave for 15 minutes until frothy.

In a separate bowl add the flour, oil and salt, then add the yeast/water mixture. Mix well then remove from bowl and knead well on a floured surface. Place in a clean, oiled bowl, cover with cling film and leave in a warm place until doubled in size.

Remove, knock down and knead again. Divide into golf-ball size balls, flatten and leave to rise again. Place carefully on a braai grid over slow coals (once meat has been cooked).

Turn regularly until cooked. Steamed Bread Ingredients

3 cups of flour 2 tsp salt 1 tsp yeast

3 tsp sugar 1 cup warm water Method

Sift the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Add the warm water and bring together, kneading until the dough combines and does not stick to your hands. Grease a clean bowl with butter, add the dough, cover with a dish towel and place in a warm place for an hour.

Fill a large pot halfway with boiling water and place over medium heat. Grease a bowl with butter and add the dough. Place the bowl with the dough inside the pot (making sure no water gets in), cover with lid, and allow to steam for an hour or until cooked.