Hello everyone.

This week, Muslims all around the world welcome the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadaan.

The holy month is a time of fasting, prayer and reflection, during which Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from about an hour before sunrise until sunset.

This first meal of the day is known by the Islamic term Suhoor and although many struggle to eat this early in the morning, it’s very important to start off the day with a wholesome, nutritious and well balanced meal which includes drinking lots of water.

Eating the correct foods helps in sustaining energy levels and allows you to carry on with all your normal duties and focus on your prayers.

Some of the best foods to have for Suhoor is a good selection of fibre, wholegrains, oats, nuts, protein, fresh fruit, dates and water.

My favourite Suhoor meal is eggs and avo on whole wheat toast. For me it’s a winner and it gives me enough energy to keep going for the long day ahead.

One of the challenges I have is having enough time to prep Suhoor. I find working with a meal plan works extremely well, especially if it’s worked out in advance.

This week we share some Suhoor recipes to begin our fast by Moulana Rafiek Jaffer, aka Holy Mouly What’s Cook’n.

GUIDE: Moulana Rafiek Jaffer’s meals

Having a strong passion for cooking and baking, his kitchen journey started as a young boy, exploring different flavours and dishes originating from all parts of the world.

You can follow him on social media @holymouly_whatscookn

Happy Cooking and wishing all Muslims well over the month of Ramadaan InshAllah.

Love, your Cooksister

Recipes

Smoked Snoek Pâté and Avo on Whole-wheat Toast

Recipe Credit by Moulana Rafiek Jaffer @holymouly_whatscookn

Smoked Snoek Pâté Ingredients:

200g Smoke Snoek (skinned & deboned)

250ml Smooth Cottage Cheese

1 Small Chopped Onion

1/3rd Cup Chopped Coriander

1 Red Chopped Chilli

1tsp Salt or according to your taste

Method

Add all Ingredients to Blender or Food Processor, (except the smoked snoek and coriander). Blend for 10 seconds at a time.

After one or two rounds add Snoek. Blend for 5-10 seconds not too fine.

Stir in freshly chopped coriander with a spoon.

Sandwich Assembly

Spread Your toast with the Smoke Snoek Pate. (You can butter first if that is your preference)

Add sliced Avo with some pepper corn on top and enjoy!

Date and Banana Breakfast Smoothie

Recipe Credit by Moulana Rafiek Jaffer @holymouly_whatscookn

Ingredients

1 Large Banana

3 Dates

1 Tbsp Granola, Muesli, or Oats

1 Tbsp Honey

1 Cup of Milk

Method

Blend it together and enjoy!

Can add ice to blender if preferred or chill before serving

Perfect Energy Booster Breakfast on the go, especially during Ramadan!

Overnight Granola

Recipe Credit by Moulana Rafiek Jaffer @holymouly_whatscookn

Ingredients

3/4 Cup Granola of choice

1 Cup Milk

2 Tbsp Yoghurt

1-2 Tbsp Berry Mix (Strawberry, blueberry, blackberry...) or other fruits of choice

1 Tbsp Honey

Nuts (optional)

Method

Place Granola in container (Glass or Jar)

Add milk and put in fridge overnight

Remove from fridge

Add Yoghurt, Berry Mix and Honey

And you good to go. Quick fix breakfast for Ramadan

Quick & filling Omelette with Whole wheat toast

Recipe Credit by Moulana Rafiek Jaffer @holymouly_whatscookn

Ingredients

3 Large eggs

Half medium onion chopped

1/2 Cup sliced mushrooms

4 Cherry tomatoes slice or 1/4 Cup sun-dried tomatoes

50gr Feta cheese

1 Tbsp finely chopped parsley

1/2 Tsp Salt or To taste

1 Tbsp Ground Peppercorns

4 Tbsps Butter

Method

Add 2 Tbsps. Butter into pan on medium heat

Add Onions and mushrooms and fry until brown

Add 2 Tbsps. Butter into non-stick pan on low heat

Whisk 3 eggs with salt and add to pan, cook until very little moisture is left.

Add mushrooms, tomato and feta all spread out over the Omelette

Sprinkle the pepper and parsley over then fold over.

Cook for 30sec on both sides then remove

Can be served on Whole wheat toast with extra mushrooms and tomato on the side

Oats with caramelized apple and banana slices

Recipe Credit by Moulana Rafiek Jaffer @holymouly_whatscookn

Ingredients

3/4 Cup oats

1 Cup boiled water

1 1/2 Cups milk

2 Small pieces stick cinnamon

6 Cardamon pods

1 Tbsp Honey

1/2 Tsp fine cinnamon

1 Tbsp Sugar

4 Thin slices of apple

4 slices banana

2 tbsp Butter

Method

Soak Oats in the cup of boiled water

Add butter into pot on low heat

Add stick cinnamon and cardamon to the pot and fry for 1-2 min for flavours to go through the butter

Add oats and milk. Cook for 5 - 8 minutes

While that is cooking add sugar to a non-stick pan.

Add the apple slices to the pan and cook in the sugar until it caramelizes

When oats are done, remove stick cinnamon and cardamon before pouring into bowl.

Once oats is in the bowl place apple slices on top as well as the banana slice

Drizzle honey over the top

Sprinkle the fine cinnamon over

Enjoy

Breakfast Scrambled Egg Wrap

Recipe Credit by Moulana Rafiek Jaffer @holymouly_whatscookn

Ingredients

3 Large eggs

1/2 Cup grated cheese

1/2 Tsp. Salt/Aromat

2 Tbsp Butter

1/4 Cup Sunflower Oil

1 Tsp. ground pepper corn

6 cherry tomato slices

1 Banana slices

2 Breakfast mini beef cheese grillers

1 Tbsp finely chopped Coriander

1 Tbsp Peri-Peri Garlic sauce or sauce of choice

1 Tortilla wrap

Method

Add 1 Tbsp butter to pan on medium heat.

Whisk 3 eggs with salt and add to pan and mix through slowly then add grated cheese as it is cooking to make the scrambled egg

In another pan add the sunflower oil on low heat then add mini beef grillers

Sauté the grilles for 3-5 mins then add the rest of the butter

Add the tomatoes and banana slices to the pan but do not stir together. Just flip each separately and let the juices just mix throughout the pan. This will cook just for a minute or to then remove from stove

Fry your Tortilla wrap and start assembling

Place Tortilla into plate

Put scrambled egg on top followed by the tomatoes and the banana, now Sprinkle the pepper corns and Coriander over.

Then place the grillers on top of that.

Add your Peri-Peri Garlic sauce or sauce of choice

Now fold your wrap and enjoy!

Sweet Potato Hash

Recipe Credit by Moulana Rafiek Jaffer @holymouly_whatscookn

Ingredients

1 Large Sweet potatoes (yellow one)

1 Red onion

1 Green Bell Pepper or (1/2 Green and 1/2 Red pepper )

1 Handful Baby Spinach

1 Tbsp garlic

1 Tbsp Butter

1/4 Cup Sunflower oil

1 Tbsp Ground Pepper corn

1/2 Cup water

1 1/2 Tsp salt

1 fried egg

Method

Add butter and oil to pan or pot on medium heat

Add Onion, bell pepper, sweet potato, garlic, salt and ground pepper corn. Cook while stirring for 3 mins

Add the water and cook for another 3 mins covered with a lid.

Add the baby spinach and cook for another 4 mins

Pour into bowl and top it with the fried egg

