Hello everyone After chowing all the Eid leftovers and then indulging in Mother’s Day spoils this past week, I feel the need to opt for healthier options.

On Friday we celebrate World Hummus Day, and it is the perfect excuse to dish up some delicious but healthy food. It is one of my favourites and is the perfect meat-free option still packing a punch of protein. Traditionally it is a Middle Eastern savoury dish made from basic ingredients like chickpeas, sesame seed paste, garlic, olive oil and lemon.

It’s thick and creamy texture is addictive and enhances the flavour of anything you pair it with. This tasty snack can be used in your pitas, on a burger, as a dip or even as a replacement for butter or peanut butter. Originally, hummus was made from dried chickpeas only, but as times change, we tend to look for easier, quicker, and more convenient methods and therefore many recipes are adapted to use tinned chickpeas or beans.

If you are keen on experimenting, start by using what you have on hand. You can use leftover red or yellow pepper, avo, coriander, roast pumpkin and even sweet potato. Although the variations are endless, beetroot hummus must be one of my favourites.

Made with either fresh, pickled or roasted beetroot, this version has a rich, red vibrant colour. I prefer a chunky hummus but if you prefer a smoother texture, save some of the chickpea water and use until the hummus has the consistency you want. For more recipes or cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or on Facebook @ Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan.

Happy cooking! Traditional Hummus Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients 3 tins drained Chickpeas ½ cup tahini paste

½ cup Olive oil 7 cloves chopped garlic 4 tablespoons Lemon juice

Pinch of Paprika Pinch of Sumac Salt to taste

Method Firstly, prep the Tahini paste by lightly toasting ½ cup sesame seeds in a dry hot pan. Once toasted remove from the pan and allow the seeds to cool.

In a blender, blend together the toasted sesame seeds and 2 tablespoons Olive oil. Leave the tahini in your blender and add in your remaining hummus ingredients. Blend till smooth and creamy

If need, add a little of the chickpea water to blend to your desired consistency. Serve with a dash of olive oil and a Sprinkle of Paprika and Sumac Traditional Hummus Focaccia (to serve with your Hummus)

Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect Ingredients for the dough 1 ⅔ warm water

1 heaped teaspoon sugar 1 heaped teaspoon yeast or half packet purple yeast packet 3¾ cups flour

1 teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon olive oil Ingredients for the topping

Extra ¼ cup Olive oil 1 ½ tablespoons garlic and herb spice 3 sprigs thyme chopped

Method In a large bowl, add the water, sugar and yeast and leave for 3 minutes and allow to foam. After 3 minutes, gently whisk together.

Add in the flour, olive oil and salt. (Don't add the salt before it will slow down the yeast activation) Mix to form a soft smooth dough. (It will look as if the dough is slightly dry but knead for 3 minutes and it will come together)

Grease a separate large bowl with olive oil and transfer the dough. Cover with clingwrap and a tea towel and leave in a warm place, allow to rise until its double in volume. (If you have the time, you could leave it overnight too)

Once risen, grease brush a large black oven tray with olive oil and transfer the dough. Stretch out the dough to cover the corners and allow to rest for a further half an hour. After a half, an hour, poke the dough full of holes with the back of a wooden spoon, brush over the olive oil, sprinkle the garlic and herb seasoning and thyme.

Bake on 220 degrees for 25 minutes, until the top is golden brown. Focaccia (to serve with your Hummus) Hummus, Falafel and Tzatziki Pitas Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients for the Falafels 3 tins chickpeas (drained) 1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon coriander ½ teaspoon black pepper 2 red chillies

1 red onion 1 cup fresh parsley 4 tablespoons Lemon juice

7 cloves of garlic 3 tablespoons Chickpea flour (Chana flour or chilli bite mix)

Salt to taste Method for Falafels In a food processor, blend together all the ingredients expect the chickpea flour.

Once all ingredients are mixed to form a thick paste, add in the flour and 2 extra tablespoons finely chopped parsley. Refrigerate for 20 minutes Roll into small balls and dip into some sesame seeds.

Shallow fry in hot oil until golden brown. Ingredients for the Tzatziki Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

1 Finely grated garlic clove 2 tablespoons size pieces of grated cucumber 3 mint leaves

A dash of lemon juice 2 teaspoons olive oil Salt and coarse black pepper to taste

500ml double cream yoghurt Method for the Tzatziki Mix all ingredients together

Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes before serving. To assemble Lightly toast the pitas in a pan or a toaster

Cut it open and add a generous layer of hummus, add falafels and any veg of your choice. Top with tzatziki and enjoy Hummus, Falafel and Tzatziki Pitas Flat Bread with Chicken Kebabs and Red Pepper Hummus Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients for the Flat Bread 2½ cups self-rising flour ½ teaspoon Baking Powder

1 cup double cream yogurt 2-3 tablespoons olive oil 1 tablespoons kalonji seeds

1 tablespoons sesame seed Olive oil for brushing on top before drying Method for the Flat Bread

Mix all ingredients together to make a soft dough. Rest the dough for ½ hour. Divide into 12 palm size balls.

Roll out and sprinkle over kalonji seeds and sesame seeds Roll the seeds in the flatbread and brush with olive oil. Fry in a dry hot pan until golden brown, flip and fry

Ingredients for Chicken Kebabs Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect 500g chicken fillets cubed

1 big finely grated garlic clove 1 heaped teaspoon sumac 1 heaped teaspoon paprika

2 heaped tablespoons yoghurt Method for the Kebabs Mix all ingredients together and marinade for at least an hour

Add chicken cubes on a sosaties stick Place kebabs on a baking tray and grill on 180degrees for 20 minutes Remove from oven and sprinkle over 1 teaspoon sumac

By Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect Red Pepper Hummus Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients 2 tablespoons lightly toasted sesame seeds 1 red pepper (deseeded)

2 tins drained Chickpeas ½ cup Olive oil 4 cloves chopped garlic

3 tablespoons Lemon juice Pinch of Paprika Pinch of Sumac

Salt to taste Method In a blender, add all ingredients and blend till smooth and creamy

If need, add little water to blend to your desired consistency. Serve with a dash of olive oil and a Sprinkle of Paprika and Sumac Red Pepper Hummus Beetroot Hummus

Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect Ingredients 1 cup boiled chickpeas

2 tablespoons lightly toasted sesame seeds 1 medium beetroot cooked (boiled or roasted) 1 tbsp lemon juice

2 garlic cloves ¼ cup olive oil Pinch of Paprika

Pinch of Sumac Salt to taste Method

In a blender, add all ingredients and blend till smooth and creamy If need, add little water to blend to your desired consistency. Serve with a dash of olive oil and a Sprinkle of Paprika and Sumac

Beetroot Hummus Avo Hummus Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect Ingredients

2 medium avocados 1 tin drained chickpeas 1 jalapeño (optional)

3 cloves garlic 2 tablespoons lightly toasted sesame seems ¼ cup fresh coriander and parsley

½ teaspoon cumin ¼ cup olive oil ¼ - ½ cup chickpea water depending on the consistent

Dash of lemon juice Salt to taste Method

Deseed, peel, and chop the Avo In a blender, add all ingredients and blend till smooth and creamy If need, add little water to blend to your desired consistency.