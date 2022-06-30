Hello everyone Did you know June is also celebrated as World Avo Month?

South Africa is one of the few countries to have avocados available throughout the year. Avos differ in size, shape, and creaminess but when enjoyed in moderation it adds in all the ‘good fats’ in any healthy eating plan. As a bonus, avos are incredibly useful in building a healthy immune system and are deemed cholesterol free. This fruit is so versatile, and can be used in sweet or savoury dishes.

When mixed with cocoa, milk, and sugar, it creates the most decadent chocolate mousse. Season it with chilli, garlic, lime, and cilantro to make a guacamole dip to accompany almost everything in Mexican cuisine, from meat and fish dishes to soups. Be it in your salad, sushi, smoothies, on your pizza, burger, or wrap, it adds amazing flavour to any dish.

My favourite is having avo smashed on toast and seasoned with salt and pepper. Boil and prep the egg and guacamole the night before, grab a slice of wholewheat bread, crackers or even rice cakes and it's perfect for a work or school lunch. This egg and avo combo is a match made in heaven, it keeps you satisfied for longer, keeps the cravings at bay and it has the perfect amount of fat, protein, and fibre to kickstart a busy day.

This week I am sharing some lekker avo and egg recipes from the South African Avocado Growers’ Association and South African Poultry Association for you to enjoy. For more recipes, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or on Facebook @ Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Happy Cooking

Love, Your Cooksister. Recipes Egg, Avo & Smoked Trout Bagel

Recipe Credit South African Poultry Association Ingredients 500ml boiling water

30ml vinegar 4 eggs 4 bagels, toasted

100g smoked trout, thinly sliced 200g baby spinach, blanched 2 dill fronds, chopped

1 lemon Salt and pepper to taste 1 avo sliced

Method In a small saucepan pour the 500ml boiling water and vinegar into a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Once the water starts boiling, reduce the heat to low. Crack open the eggs one at a time into separate ramekins or egg poaching cups. Drop the poaching cups into the water. For a firm white and runny yolk, you’ll want to poach for 3-4 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon once done to your liking and set aside.

Slice bagels in half, and toast. Layer avo, blanched spinach onto the bagel halves, followed by the smoked trout and poached eggs and top with chopped dill. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the assembled bagel. Season with salt and pepper and enjoy.

Egg, Avo & Smoked Trout Bagel Breakfast Bruschetta Recipe Credit South African Poultry Association Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil 400-500g rump steak or spiced beef 2 whole garlic cloves, crushed

5 thyme sprigs, stripped 1 tablespoon butter 500ml boiling water

8 eggs 1 tablespoon white vinegar 8 slices thick French bread

2 medium avocados 10g wild rocket Dressing

½ cup plain yogurt ¼ cup olive oil ¼ cup smooth Dijon mustard

3 - 4 tablespoons honey, to taste 2 tablespoons lemon juice 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or lemon juice

1 teaspoon crushed garlic ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Method In a large saucepan on medium to high heat, add cooking oil and coat the pan well. Place the rump steak in the pan, crushed garlic cloves, thyme, and butter. Cook evenly for 2-3 minutes on both sides, keep it a little bit longer on the fatty side to get a nice crisp and set aside to let it rest. Do not slice yet. Poached eggs

In a small saucepan pour the 500ml boiling water and vinegar into a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Once the water starts boiling, reduce the heat to low. Crack open the eggs one at a time into separate ramekins or egg poaching cups. Drop the poaching cups into the water. For a firm white and runny yolk, you’ll want to poach for 3-4 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon once done to your liking and set aside. Dressing

In a 500ml glass jar, place all the dressing ingredients and whisk until well blended. Add more honey if you prefer a sweeter dressing. Assembling: Toast the bread slices, top with avocado slices, wild rocket, steak slithers or spiced beef, poached egg, finish off with creamy dressing and enjoy!

Breakfast Bruschetta Thick Vegetable Soup with Avocado Recipe Credit South African Avocado Growers’ Association Ingredients

60 ml (4 tbsp.) avocado or olive oil 4 large carrots, peeled and sliced into 5 mm thick half moons 1 large turnip, peeled, quartered, and sliced into 5 mm thick fans

2 medium onions, chopped 2 leeks, well washed and sliced 1 small bunch soup celery, washed and chopped

2 potatoes, peeled and cut into 1 cm cubes 6 ripe tomatoes, peeled and coarsely chopped 200 g pearl barley, rinsed

3 bay leaves 6-7 sprigs thyme 4-6 fresh garlic cloves, chopped

10 ml (2 tsp.) salt Freshly ground black pepper, to taste 1 litre (4 cups) good quality vegetable or beef stock

2 avocados, peeled, stoned, and diced 60 ml (4tbsp.) freshly chopped parsley Avocado oil or extra virgin olive oil, to drizzle

Crusty bread for dunking Method Heat the oil in a soup pot and add carrots, turnip, onions, leeks, celery, and potatoes. Sauté vegetables until they become translucent and start to soften, about 10 minutes.

Add the tomatoes, pearl barley, bay leaves, thyme, and garlic to the vegetables in the pot and season with salt and black pepper. Cook for 10 minutes uncovered. Add the stock and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, until the pearl barley is tender, about 20 - 30 minutes. Serve soup in warm bowls topped with diced avocado, a sprinkle of parsley and drizzle of avocado oil. Serve with thick slices of crusty bread for dunking.

Thick Vegetable Soup with Avocado Chicken curry with avocado sambals Recipe Credit South African Avocado Growers’ Association Ingredients

1 kg chicken pieces 45 ml (3 tbsp.) oil 2 large onions, finely chopped

30 ml (2 tbsp.) garlic and ginger paste 15 ml (1 tbsp.) curry paste 5 ml (1 tsp.) garam masala powder

2 x 410 g cans chopped tomato 750 ml chicken stock Salt, to taste

Fresh coriander, to garnish Lemon wedges, to serve Basmati rice or roti, to serve

For the avocado coconut sambal 1 ripe avocado, peeled, stoned, and diced 30 ml (2 tbsp.) desiccated coconut

Juice and zest of 1 lemon 30 ml (2 tbsp.) fresh coriander, finely chopped For the avocado mint yoghurt:

1 ripe avocado, peeled, stoned, and diced 75 ml (5 tbsp.) plain low-fat yoghurt 1 green chilli, deseeded and chopped (optional)

125 ml (1/2 cup) mint leaves, washed and chopped 125 ml (1/2 cup) coriander leaves, chopped Method

Pat the chicken pieces dry with paper towel and season with salt. Heat the oil in an oven proof pan. Add the onion and ginger-garlic paste. Sauté until the onion is translucent, about 2 - 3 minutes. Then add the powder spices, and paste, taking care they don’t burn, fry for 1 minute and add the chopped tomatoes to the mixture in the pan. Add the chicken pieces to the pan and stir well until they are coated in the sauce. Cook until they start changing colour and turn golden brown, about 10 – 15 minutes. Stir the chicken stock into the sauce. Cover the pan and gently simmer until the chicken cooks through and the meat juice runs clear when the thickest part of the meat is pierced with a skewer, about 30 - 40 minutes.

To make the avocado coconut sambal, combine all the ingredients in a small bowl and set aside until serving. To make the avocado mint yoghurt, whizz all the ingredients in a food processor until smooth. To serve, garnish the chicken with coriander. Serve with lemon wedges, avocado coconut sambal, avocado mint yoghurt and basmati rice or roti.

Chicken curry with avocado sambals Avocado salad with Roast Tomatoes, Baby Corn, & Spring Onions Recipe Credit South African Avocado Growers’ Association Ingredients

For the roasted tomatoes 10 ripe plum tomatoes, cut in half lengthwise 150 g cocktail tomatoes.

45 ml (3 tbsp) avocado or olive oil Salt and freshly ground black pepper 15 ml (1 tbsp) crushed garlic

Pinch of dried mixed herbs For the salad Large handful rocket

3 avocados, peeled, stoned, and cut into quarters 2 punnets baby corn, char grilled or roasted For the dressing

30 ml (2 tbsp) avocado or olive oil 10 ml (2 tsp) balsamic vinegar Squeeze of lemon juice

4 - 6 spring onions, finely chopped Method Preheat the oven to 200°C

Place the cocktail tomatoes on a baking tray. Roast for 8-10 minutes, or until softened, but do not overcook, they should hold their shape and not be mushy. For the salad: place the avocado quarters on a flat platter, arrange the tomato halves and chargrilled corn on top and scatter over the rocket. Whisk the dressing ingredients together.

Drizzle the dressing over the salad and serve immediately. Avocado salad with Roast Tomatoes, Baby Corn, & Spring Onions Lemony Avocado Pea Pasta Recipe Credit South African Avocado Growers’ Association

Ingredients 140 g spaghetti 2 large ripe avocados, peeled and diced

100 g frozen petits pois or garden peas Finely grated zest of 1 lemon 4 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill 50 ml avocado oil or extra virgin olive oil Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

Method Bring a large pan of lightly salted water to the boil and cook spaghetti according to instructions on the packaging. Add the peas for the last 2-3 minutes. Drain and reserve ¼ cup of the cooking water. Toss the pasta and peas with diced avocado, and cooking water, stir in the lemon zest and 3 tablespoons of the Parmesan, the reserved cooking water, and the avocado oil.