Hello Everyone!

Last weekend, the Muslim community officially passed the halfway mark of the month of Ramadaan, or as many would say, “oppie berg”.

We are now going down the hill towards Eid and by the end of this week the preps begin and the lunch menu and all the “soetgoed” is decided on.

We usually start by scanning the newspapers and shops to find the best ingredients on special.

Butter, flour, cocoa and coconut are usually on top of the list as biscuits need to be made.

Every baker knows that you need to make big batches if you want these biscuits to last until Labarang!

They are made for the Eid table but somehow find their way to the boeka table, too.

After prayer time, everyone lus for a lekker koppie tea because the biscuits look so lekker.

Everyone has their favourite and usually the Eid table has a variety which includes custard, Romany Creams, chocolate, and everyone’s favourite, butter biscuits.

This week I am sharing some lekker biscuit recipes for you to try.

If you do not celebrate Eid, it is also the perfect excuse to keep the biscuit tin full.

If you are a first-time baker, I suggest trying the Easy Biscuit, make one batch and play around with it.

Use the same biscuit dough but make different shapes, add sprinkles on a few, drizzle a few with chocolate or even add some nuts.

Work smarter not harder! Werk met ‘n plan!

Good luck with the preps and happy baking.

Love, your Cooksister.

For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or my social media platforms on Instagram @sprinklesandspicect, and Facebook Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan.

Recipes

Romany Creams

Recipe Credit by Cariema Isaacs @cariema.isaacs

Ingredients

350 g unsalted butter

1 egg, whisked

1/4 (60 ml) canola or sunflower oil

1 C (250) soft brown sugar or golden castor sugar

1 Tbsp (15 ml) strong instant coffee

1 Tbsp (15 ml) boiling water

1 tsp (5 ml) vanilla or caramel essence

3 C (750 ml) Self Raising flour, sifted

1 tsp (5 ml) Cream of tartar

1 tsp (5 ml) baking powder

1 1/2 C (375 ml) desiccated coconut

1 C (250 ml) cocoa, sifted

1/2 tsp (2.5 ml) salt

Method

Mix the coffee granules with the water and set aside to cook.

Preheat the oven on 180 degrees Celsius.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

In an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar together on high speed for about a minute or until the sugar has dissolved.

In a bowl, sift the flours, cocoa, cream of tartar, baking powder and salt together, and set aside.

Add the egg to the butter and sugar mixture, and mix until pale, light, and fluffy.

Reduce the speed to low and slow and add the cooled coffee, essence and sifted dry ingredients.

Incorporate until all the ingredients come together to form a soft and pliable dough.

Add the desiccated coconut and mix.

Roll out onto a floured surface. Use a fork to make ridges in the biscuits by lightly scraping the top of the dough. Use cookie cutter to shape.

Tip: I used parchment paper, wax proof paper or cling wrap to place over my dough. This way it does not stick to the rolling pin.

Bake for about 10 to 15 minutes.

Set aside to cool on a cooling tray and decorate to your heart’s content. Happy baking!

Custard Biscuits

Recipe Credit by Salwaa Smith @capemalaycooking

Ingredients

500g plain flour (4 cups)

250g soft butter

250ml oil

250ml icing sugar

4 dessert spoons custard powder

Method

Cream the butter, oil and icing sugar in a large mixing bowl.

Add the custard powder and flour. Mix well to form soft dough.

Use a nozzle to form “fingers”. (Squeeze the dough through the nozzle)

Bake in a preheated oven at 180C for 8-10 minutes. Cool.

Drizzle or dip in chocolate or add chopped nuts or add your own special touch.

Coconut Scrap Biscuits

Recipe Credit by Salwaa Smith @capemalaycooking

Ingredients

250g soft butter or margarine (at room temperature)

¼ cup cooking oil

1 extra large egg

1 cup white sugar

4 cups self-rising flour

2 cups coarse desiccated coconut

1 level tsp baking powder

3 tsps ground cardamom (powder)

1 tsp ground ginger (powder)

1 tsp ground cinnamon (powder)

1 tsp ground nartjie (Satsuma, citrus) peel, optional

For the Topping

Saucer filled with white sugar

Glace cherries

Method

Cream the butter, sugar, eggs, and oil in a large mixing bowl.

Add in the flour, coconut, baking powder, spices and mix to a stiff dough.

Roll the dough out on a lightly floured surface, to about 5mm thickness, scrape the top with a fork for a rough surface.

To prevent the dough sticking to the rolling pin cover the dough with a piece of cling film and roll over the cling film. Cut into shapes using a cooking cutter.

To give the biscuits a nice golden brown glace lightly dip the top of the biscuits in a plate of sugar before placing it on a baking sheet.

I never grease my baking sheets, but you could line your baking sheet with a layer of grease proof (parchment) paper to prevent your biscuits from sticking to the baking tray.

Top with glace cherries, chopped into quarters.

Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown.

Remove from the baking tray and cool on a wire rack.

Peppermint Chocolate Squares

Recipe Credit by Salwaa Smith @capemalaycooking

Ingredients

1 large egg

1/3 cup cooking oil

½ cup sugar

3 Tbsp cocoa powder

1 tsp peppermint essence

1½ cups desiccated coconut

2 cups self-rising flour

100g soft butter

Peppermint crisp or aero chocolate to complete

Method

Preheat your oven at 180 degrees Celsius. Lightly grease a 20 x 20-centimetre square baking tin.

In a large mixing bowl add the butter and oil. Whisk the butter, sugar, and oil until light and creamy.

Add the egg. Mix well.

Add the coco powder and peppermint essence, stir to combine.

Add the self-rising flour & coconut and mix by hand to make stiff dough.

Press the dough evenly in the greased baking tin. Lightly scrape the top of the dough with a fork for a rustic effect.

Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 10 – 15 minutes.

Grate the chocolate over the cake immediately upon removal from the oven.

Allow to cool slightly before slicing into squares. Gently remove the squares from the tin and leave to cool completely on a wire cooling rack before storing in an airtight container.

Allow to the biscuits to cool on a wire rack. Melt the chocolate over a double boiler.

Nankathaai (Indian cardamom spiced butter biscuit)

Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients

1 cup ghee or butter

¾ cup castor sugar

1 tablespoon condensed milk

4 heaped tablespoons Taystee wheat

2 ½ cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 heaped tsp bicarb

2 tsp fine cardamom

1 tsp nutmeg

Sliced Almonds or Pistachio

Method

Pre heat your oven to 190 degrees

Cream your ghee or butter and sugar until its light and fluffy.

Add your condensed milk, cardamom and nutmeg and whisk.

Add in your dry ingredients and mix well with a spoon or by hand, to form a firm, but soft dough.

Use a tablespoon size dough, roll it into a slightly domed ball.

Transfer to a baking tray lined with baking paper.

Decorate with a sliced almond or pistachio in the centre.

Turn down the heat to 170 degrees and bake for 12-15 minutes until its light golden brown.

Easy Biscuit Recipe

Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients

250g soft butter

2 cups cake flour

1 cup icing sugar

2 teaspoons custard powder

Method

Cream the butter and sugar and add all the remaining ingredients to form a soft dough.

Roll into small balls and press flat, or use a cookie cutter or pipe with a nozzle and bake on a tray lined with baking paper for 10-15minutes on 180degrees (preheated oven)

Drizzle with chocolate or add Sprinkles or chopped chocolate or chopped nuts or add your own special touch

