Hello mense! Hope you are all well and keeping lekker warm.

The month of May usually brings with it the colder days and we can feel winter is well on its way, ne. But the second Sunday in May also brings a special day where we celebrate all the important women in our lives, in honour of Mother’s Day. I know some people say Mother’s Day is every day and rightfully so, mothers should be spoiled and appreciated every day, but Sondag is ma se spesiale dag!

I find one of the best ways to celebrate Mother’s Day is surprising mom with breakfast in bed, so this week I am sharing some easy but delicious recipes for the little ones to make, with the supervised help of dad, an adult, or an older sibling of course. These recipes are quick to make, using just a few basic ingredients, which means there is less washing up afterwards! Keep it simple with toast and scrambled, boiled or fried eggs, that always works like a charm, but if you want to be fancy, make some delicious French toast or Turkish eggs (see recipes below).

Remember it’s always the little things that will be remembered, so add a personal touch, like cutting out heart shaped toast or make hearts out of the strawberries or other fruit. It will look pretty, and as an added bonus they get to exercise their motor skills. You can also add a handmade card, some chocchies and their favourite hand-picked blommetjies to the tray. Alles gaan so pragtag lyk!

So, whether you are being spoiled, or spoiling your mom, ouma, auntie or a loved one, here is wishing your day is filled with lots of love, and remember to capture all those priceless memories. Happy Mother’s Day to all! For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website @ www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram, or TikTok @sprinklesandspicect or Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan on Facebook. Love, Your Cooksister

Flap Jacks Flap Jacks Ingredients 2 Eggs

3 Tablespoons sugar 3 Tablespoons soft butter 1 Cup Cake Flour

2 Teaspoon Baking Powder 1 Cup milk 1 Tablespoon Vanilla Essence

A pinch of salt For the topping Fruit of your choice

Cinnamon Sugar Method Mix all ingredients together until light fluffy, smooth and lump free.

Add spoonful’s to a pan and once it bubbles, flip and fry until golden brown, alternatively, line a large rectangle baking tray with baking paper. Add in your Flapjack mixture. Top it with fruit of your choice.

Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and bake in a preheated oven on 180 degrees for 25-35 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Time depends on the thickness of your batter. Hash Brown Eggs Hash Brown Eggs

Ingredients 4 large potatoes grated 1 clove of garlic

A dash of rosemary or mixed herbs 3 teaspoon of butter Salt to taste

4 eggs ¼ cup cheese Method

Microwave your grated potatoes for 5 minutes. Add in the garlic, rosemary, butter and season with salt. Mix well and transfer to a skillet or an oven safe dish (double sprayed with Spray&Cook).

Add dents with the back of a spoon for eggs later and bake for 20 minutes on 180 degrees in a preheated oven. Once the potato is golden brown, sprinkle over the cheese and drop in your eggs (in a cup first, then add to your pan). Season the eggs lightly with salt.

Bake for a further 5-7 minutes on 180 degrees, depending on how firm or runny you like your eggs. Crispy Egg Rolls Crispy Egg Rolls Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter 3 eggs A dash of milk

Salt and pepper to taste Handful chopped spinach Red pepper diced

Diced onion 3 tablespoons cheese *any fillings of your choice

1 wrap Chutney or sauce of your choice Method

Spread some chutney or sauce on your wrap. Whisk your eggs with salt pepper and a dash of milk. Fry your egg in 2 tablespoons butter in a nonstick pan on a low heat.

Add your diced and chopped veg and sprinkle over your cheese. Once the middle of the egg firms. Cover your egg with the wrap with the chutney side on the egg.

Cook for a minute and flip. Once the wrap is golden brown, transfer to a plate and roll up. Slice and serve.

Turkish eggs Turkish eggs Ingredients Soft yolk fried eggs

Ingredients for the yoghurt sauce 1 cup double cream yoghurt 1 grated garlic clove

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika 1/4 teaspoon black pepper powder 1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon jeera powder Method

Mix all ingredients together and bring to room temperature. Ingredients for the Butter 3 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon smoked paprika 1 tablespoon dukka spice 1 tablespoons crushed chillies

Method Melt butter on a high heat, once melted add in the spices and allow to bubble or foam. Spoon over the eggs and garnish a sprinkle of sumac and freshly chopped parsley.

To assemble In a plate or flat bowl add a layer of the room temperature yoghurt and spread it out. Top with the soft fried egg and drizzle over the butter.

I served this with crusty bread, baby spinach and grilled brinjals. French Toast Ingredients

6 slices white bread In a deep glass bowl whisk together the following 4 eggs

¼ cup milk 2 tablespoons brown sugar ¼ tsp fine cinnamon

Method Melt some butter in a pan until it sizzles. Turn off the heat.

Dip the bread in the egg mixture. Place the bread in your pan top side first. Turn on your heat to low.