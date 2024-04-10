Hello Everyone A few weeks ago, I was invited to do a few demos and meal inspo at an expo and I actually did not get a chance to share those recipes with you and I thought today would be the perfect time to do so.

So I decided to cook up a storm, making quick and easy meals, which require minimal prep, effort and cooking times. These are my favourite kinda meals. I believe time should be spent enjoying your meals surrounded by your loved ones and not slogging away for hours in front of the stove. I made a creamy chicken, mushroom and spinach soup. This soup is one of my favourites because you can also use it as a sauce for pasta or as a base for a lekker creamy pot pie.

To serve with this, I made a quick and easy air fried chicken roast – all in under 30 minutes! The chicken is one of my favourite air fryer recipes but it also works perfectly in the oven or when they’re lekker gebraai in a pot. To complete this meal, I added home-made garlic rolls, made from leftover hot dog rolls (nothing goes to waste) and home-made garlic butter.

If you have not made your own garlic butter yet, be sure to try the recipe below, it is a must-have in every kitchen. If you see butter on special, buy extra and make a batch but if it is out of your budget, this garlic butter can be made using margarine too, but make sure it is the block margarine and not the tub. Bring the butter to room temperature, add your ingredients, mix and freeze for later use.

This can then be used for any seafood, veggies, and grills. Give these recipes a try, especially on those busy days when you’re pressed for time. For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms @sprinklesandspicect or Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan.

Happy Cooking Love, Your Cooksister Spinach and Mushroom pasta Spinach and Mushroom Pasta

Ingredients Butter, oil or olive oil 1 onion finely chopped

2 punnets mushrooms, roughly chopped 400g spinach finely chopped 1 heaped tsp crushed garlic

1 chilli finely chopped 1 heaped tablespoon Cajun spice 1 heaped tablespoon garlic and herb

2 litre milk 2 fresh cream, ideal milk or dessert cream 2 tbsp maizena or flour or soup powder.

Salt to taste Method Braise the onion until golden brown.

Add in the garlic and chilli Add in the mushrooms and spinach. Sauté and add in the spices.

Add in the milk and cream, reduce heat and heat until warm. In a separate bowl, mix the thickener with some cold water and whisk until smooth. Add to the sauce, stirring continuously.

Once it is thick, add in cooked pasta of your choice and serve with an air fried chicken fillet or add mozzarella and bake until the cheese is melted. garlic rolls with homemade garlic butter Garlic rolls with homemade garlic butter Ingredients

6 hot dog rolls 250g soft butter 2 heaped tablespoons crushed garlic

¼ cup finely chopped fresh or dried herbs of your choice (I used parsley and coriander) Mozzarella cheese Method

Mix the butter, garlic, and herbs until well combined. Using a knife butter, the rolls. Add on grated mozzarella cheese

Air fry for 2-3 minutes on 180 degrees or oven grill for 10 minutes, until the rolls are crisp, and the cheese is melted. Air fried chicken fillets Air fried Roast Chicken Ingredients

8 chicken drumsticks 4 potatoes Tender stem broccoli

2 heaped tablespoons Roast Chicken Spice 2 teaspoons orange pepper Oil or olive oil

Method Thinly slice the potatoes into even sized potato wedges (skin on) In a large prep bowl, add the chicken and wedges and generously season with the spice and add a generous drizzle of olive oil. Mix well. Spread it out evenly in the tray of your air fryer and fry on 200 degrees for 15-20 minutes, or oven grill for 25 minutes, depending on the size of your drumsticks.

