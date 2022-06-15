Hello Everyone! This week’s cold and rainy days set the tone for the weekend, and I am looking forward to catching up on some movies and series under the blankets while doing as little as possible.

That is, until someone is hungry. Iemand soek mos altyd kos, but I have a plan… This weekend is also super special as we celebrate Father’s Day and honour all the dads, granddads, uncles, and father figures in our lives. Although Father’s Day and dads should be celebrated every day, the little people really look forward to spoiling dads and doing something special for him, so get them involved and let them cook!

Appreciation, love, and care goes a long way and it’s always the little moments like these that makes the memories so much sweeter. Let the kids start off the day by making dad breakfast in bed. And if dad (or you!) is a late riser, do brunch, lunch or even supper.

Start the celebrations early by making lekker finger foods or snacks for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship final between the Stormers and Bulls. This week I am sharing some lekker easy Father’s Day recipes, so they can spoil dad (with adult supervision of course) Here’s wishing your day is filled with lots of love and memories.

Happy Father’s Day to all! For more recipes, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or on Facebook @ Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Happy Cooking

Love, Your Cooksister. Lamb Riblets Ingredients

1kg Lamb Riblets 2 tablespoons coarse black pepper or freshly grinded pepper 1 heaped teaspoon dried garlic flakes

1 heaped teaspoon white pepper 1 teaspoon orange pepper Method

Mix all ingredients together and apply as a dry rub, on the riblets. Place the riblets bone side up on 200 degrees for 20-30 minutes in the oven, on grill. After 20- 30 minutes turn the ribs to meat side up and grill for 10 minutes. For the air fryer…Place the riblets bone side up on 200 degrees for 10 minutes in the Air fryer. After 10 minutes turn the ribs to meat side up and air fry for 2 minutes.

Garnish with fresh parsley *Note* If you are using longer Lamb Ribs, add an extra 5- 10 minutes *This Recipe can be used on a stove top too, but add a dash of olive oil, when adding on the spice rub.

Lamb Riblets Breakfast Boerie Ingredients 6 hot dog rolls

500g danya sausage 6 eggs scrambled ½ diced onion

1 green chilli 1 tin baked beans Method

Slit and butter the rolls. Air fry or grill the rolls, in the oven or on a dry pan until golden and toasted. Set aside. Cut the sausage into 6 equal pieces and air fry for 12-15 minutes or fry in a pan until cooked. Set aside. Scramble, season with salt and pepper and fry the eggs, set aside

Braise the onion and chilli in olive oil, add the beans. Once warmed, turn off the heat and set aside. To assemble, add the egg on the roll, top with a sausage and a generous portion of baked beans. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley or coriander.

Breakfast Boerie Peanut Butter and Banana Smoothie Ingredients 1 ½ cups milk

½ cup yoghurt 2 tablespoons peanut butter 1 ripe Banana

4 dates 1 tablespoon honey Method

Pre-soak the dates in ½ cup milk overnight Blend all ingredients together until smooth. Peanut Butter and Banana Smoothie Cheesy Nachos

Ingredients 1 large bag Doritos corn chips (I used the blue packet)

1 jar 200ml spicy nachos salsa or sweet chilli sauce 2 tablespoons sliced pickled jalapenos 1 tin sweetcorn (drained of excess water)

1 tin red kidney beans (drained of excess water) 2 cups grated cheddar cheese 1 cup grated mozzarella cheese

Fresh chives or spring onion for garnish Method In a large Pyrex dish layer, your chips (leave behind 2 handfuls)

Top the chips with half the sweet chili/salsa sauce Sprinkle over half the cheese Add the remaining chips and cover in the remaining sweet chilli/salsa sauce.

Add the corn, jalapenos, beans and top with cheese and avo Bake @ 180degrees in a preheated for 15 minutes until the cheese melts. Cheesy Nachos Apricot and Orange Chilli Wings

Ingredients 16 chicken wings 1 cup apricot jam

3 tablespoons brown sugar 3 tablespoons soya sauce 2 tablespoons orange juice

1 teaspoon orange zest 1 tablespoon crushed chillies ¼ cup water

Method *For the marinade On a stovetop add all the ingredients to a pot and bring to boil.

Simmer on a low heat, stirring continuously until sauce is thick and bubbly (3-5minutes) Remove from heat and allow to cool completely. In a deep bowl wash and trim the wings.

Pour over half the marinade, mix well, and allow to rest for at least a half hour. Transfer the wings to a baking tray lined with baking paper. Allow enough space in between the wings to grill.

Bake in a preheated oven, on the lower rack on 200 degrees for 20 minutes, baste with marinate and bake for a further 15 minutes, do one last base and grill for 5 minutes. Apricot and Orange Chilli Wings Crispy Breakfast Egg Rolls Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter 3 eggs A dash of milk

Salt and pepper to taste Handful chopped spinach Red pepper diced

Diced onion 3 tablespoons cheese **any fillings of your choice

1 wrap Chutney or sauce of your choice Crispy Breakfast Egg Rolls Method

Spread some chutney or sauce on your wrap Whisk your eggs with salt pepper and a dash of milk Fry your egg, as an omelette, in 2 tablespoons butter in a non-stick pan on a low heat.

Add your diced and chopped veg and sprinkle over your cheese. Once the middle of the egg firms Cover your egg with the wrap with the chutney side on the egg