Hello everyone!

As our days get busier, we tend to always look for quick, easy meals to prepare, but they must be lekker and comforting at the same time.

Today we feature one of my favourite foods…chicken!

There’s so much you can do with this much-loved bird, we can roast, grill, crumb it, make a lekker curry or even enjoy a stukkie straight off the braai.

Chicken is always my go-to food when it comes to making something gou gou.

It’s so easy to put together a saucy chicken or even a roast especially on the days you are pressed for time.

You can use any spice or herb on chicken, and it will have a different outcome every time.

My favourite way to prepare chicken is by oven roasting it with a whole lot of veggies packed around it.

I season my chicken and vegetables, add it in a large roasting tray, pop it in the oven and within an hour it’s done.

This to me is effortless cooking at its best.

Most of us still have the tradition of making a lekker roast chicken, crispy roast potatoes, yellow rice, accompanied by sweet corn or baked beans and lots of veggies every Sunday.

The best part is having a soft roll with leftover chicken and smashed potato for school or work lunch on a Monday.

This week I am sharing some roast chicken recipes for quick and easy dinners.

For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms @sprinklesandspicect or Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan.

Happy Cooking

Love, Your Cooksister.

Recipes

Lemon Pepper and Rosemary Chicken

Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients

1-2kg chicken pieces (skin on)

Potatoes or sweet potatoes cut in chunks

4 gem squash cut in quarters

1 butternut cut in chunks

1 large onion cut in chunks

1 large head garlic clove

1 finger size sprig rosemary (or thyme or mixed herbs)

1 small lemon cut in small wedges

1 tsp coarse black pepper

½ tsp lemon pepper

1 tablespoon white pepper

2 tablespoons bbq or braai spice or

¼ cup olive oil

Salt to taste

Additional veg of your choice

Method

Rinse the chicken and vegetables and allow all excess water to drain off.

In a large black oven tray add the chicken, veg, garlic, spices and oil and mix well.

Cover the tray with foil and bake in a preheated oven on 180 degrees for 40 minutes.

After 40 minutes, remove the foil and pour out the excess water.

Add 4 tablespoons butter and grill on 200 degrees for 20 minutes until the chicken and vegetables are roasted to perfection or air fry in smaller batches for 30 minutes, turning halfway.

This can also be made on a stove top, add in little bits of water at a time and simmer on a medium to low heat for 30-40minutes

Lemon Pepper and Rosemary Chicken

Tikka Roast Chicken

Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients

1 kg chicken pieces

1 teaspoon garlic and ginger

2 heaped tablespoons Tikka Spice (add 3 tbsp if you prefer a bite)

2 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons oil

*Marinade chicken with all the above for at least an hour or overnight.

Additional Ingredients

4 large potatoes peeled and cut in wedges

100g butter

3 large garlic cloves roughly chopped

Fresh coriander for garnish

Method

In a thick large, wide based pan or pot add the butter until its melts and starts to bubble and foam.

Reduce the heat and add in the chicken and potato, and pack covering the base. (Next to each other not on top)

Add in the garlic and allow to brown.

Once brown, turn over (do not stir) and allow the other side to brown

Add in 1½ cups of water, reduce heat and simmer for 35 minutes.

If your heat is too high and the water dries up before the chicken and potato is done, add in ½ cup of water at a time (not more)

Once potato is soft and chicken is done, garnish with fresh coriander and serve with Roti.

Tikka Roast Chicken

Oven Roast Chicken

Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients

1-2 chickens cut in pieces (skin on)

Veg of your choice

1 onion cut in chunks

1 large head garlic clove

1 sprig rosemary and thyme

3 tablespoons braai spice

¼ cup oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Additional veg of your choice

Method

Wash and clean the chicken and veg and allow to drain off all excess water.

In a large black oven tray add the chicken, veg, garlic, spices and oil and mix well.

Cover the tray with foil and bake in a preheated oven on 180 degrees for 40 minutes.

After 40 minutes, remove the foil and pour out the excess water.

Grill on 200 degrees for 10-15 minutes until the chickens roasted to perfection or air fry in smaller batches for 30 minutes, turning halfway.

This can also be made on a stove top, add in little bits of water at a time and simmer on a medium to low heat for 30-40minutes.

Oven Roast Chicken

Garlic and Lemon Portuguese Inspired Chicken

Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients for marinade

2kg chicken pieces cut and washed

2 heaped tablespoon garlic and ginger

2 tablespoons Cajun spice

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon cumin

¼ cup olive oil

½ cup Nola mayo

½ cup all gold tomato sauce

The juice of ½ lemon

Ingredients for the Sauce

2 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon Cajun spice

1 teaspoon Paprika

250-350ml fresh cream (depending on your heat preference)

250ml Garlic and Lemon Peri Peri Sauce

Method

Marinade the chicken with all the above marinade ingredients

Place in an oven tray lined with baking paper and bake on 200 degrees for 45 minutes (on the lower rack)

On the stove top, over a medium heat bring all your sauce ingredients to boil until it slightly thickens and starts to bubble.

Pour the sauce over the chicken, grill for 5 minutes and enjoy with your favourite sides

Garlic and Lemon Portuguese Inspired Chicken

Pepper Crusted Chicken Wings

Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients

12 chicken wings

2 heaped tsp coarse black pepper

½ tsp lemon pepper

1 heaped tsp white pepper

1 tsp dried garlic flakes

¼ cup oil

Salt to taste

Method

Rinse the chicken, allow all excess water to drain off and pat dry with roller towel.

In a large bowl the chicken, garlic, spices, and oil and mix well.

Transfer to a baking tray, lined with baking paper.

Grill in a preheated oven, uncovered for 30-40 minutes or air fry in smaller batches for 20 minutes, turning halfway.

Butter Chicken Masala Roast

Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter

1 kg chicken pieces

1 teaspoon garlic and ginger

1 teaspoon heaped teaspoon cumin (fine jeera)

1 teaspoon heaped teaspoon coriander (fine koljana)

3 teaspoons tandoori spice

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons oil

3 tablespoons double cream yoghurt

½ cup tomato sauce

*Marinade chicken with all the above for at least an hour or overnight.

Method

In a thick large, wide based pan or pot add the butter until its melts and starts to bubble and foam.

On a medium to high heat, add in the chicken and pack covering the base. (Next to each other not on top and keep the remaining marinade aside)

Fry for 2 minutes and turn over (do not stir) and allow the other side to brown

Add the remaining marinade and stir until well coated and cook for 1 minute only.

Transfer to an oven roasting dish add 3 additional teaspoons of butter and roast uncovered on 180 degrees for 30-40 minutes.

Once chicken is done, garnish with fresh coriander and serve with Roti.

Butter Chicken Masala Roast

[email protected]