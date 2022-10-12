Hello everyone! Can you believe school holidays are over?

As much as we were looking forward to a breather, the spring holidays came and went before we could properly wipe our eyes. The days are getting warmer and naturally we want to be outdoors, visiting and catching up with our chommies and families. So, on Saturday, why don’t you invite them to come and celebrate World Food Day with you?

It is a global celebration of food and flavours, and the perfect excuse to experiment and taste all the different cuisines from around the world. With this also comes a perfect opportunity to keep up with the latest foodie trends. If you are on TikTok you will be familiar with the latest board trend.

The concept is to have a food board party or dinner, and each guest brings a board filled with one cuisine. You can have Mexican, Indian, Italian, Chinese, or even an American burgers and fries board, along with poke bowls or sushi boards and, of course, dessert. My daughter and her friends recently hosted a food board evening and she decided to make an Indian snack board. It’s easy on the budget and fun to make.

This week I am sharing some quick and easy Indian snack recipes as inspiration but if you decide on a South African board, you can include a lekker koesister. I've included the recipe for our Daily Voice Koesister competition winner, Naailah van Wyk, 41, from Mitchells Plain. WINNER: Naailah van Wyk, 41.Picture: Pix Jack Lestrade.

Naailah van Wyk’s smaaklike koesisters Ingredients 6 cups cake flour

4 tablespoons sugar 20 gr instant yeast 3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt 4 teaspoons naeltjie zest 1 and a half tablespoons mix spice

1 and half tablespoons ginger 3 tablespoons whole aniseed 1 and a half tablespoons fine cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cardamom seeds Luke warm water, enough to form a soft sticky dough Method

Mix and sieve all dry ingredients in a bowl and add lukewarm water and mix till it forms a soft and sticky dough. Add oil to your hands as you kneed. Knead well for a maximum of 15 to 20 minutes. Cover to keep warm for an hour and dough rises until doubled in size. I prefer covering mine with cling wrap.

After the hour, knock the dough down and form oblong shapes. Then let it rise again for about 10 minutes. Deep fry in medium to hot oil until both sides are brown.

For the syrup: 4 cups water 4 cups sugar

3 cinnamon sticks Peels of a whole naartjie Add all the ingredients in a pot and bring to boil until it’s a bit sticky, but not too sticky or else you will get a hard syrup once koesister is cold.

Tip Gently roll the koesister in the hot syrup for about two minutes on each side while on low heat. Take out and sprinkle with medium desiccated coconut.

Secret tip: drop a little vanilla essence in your syrup, and thank me later! Potato Warras Ingredients

2 tablespoons oil 7 curry leaves ½ teaspoon cumin (jeera) seeds

½ mustard seeds 4 large potatoes ¼ teaspoon crushed chillies

1 teaspoon garlic and ginger 1 teaspoon fine cumin (jeera) 1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon tandoori spice ¼ teaspoon coriander (koljana) 1½ cups chilli bite mix mixed with ¼-½ cup water for dipping

Method Peel and cube four potatoes. In a large pot over a medium heat add the oil, curry leaves and whole spices.

Once the spices start to pop add in the potato and the rest of the spices. Mash Cover with water and cook until all the water has cooked dry, and the potatoes are soft. Mash the potatoes and allow to cool.

Once cooled, take a teaspoon amount of potato and roll into small balls. Place on a tray and freeze for 15 minutes. In a medium sized bowl mix the chilli bite mixture with water to form a thick paste.

Dip the potato balls in the batter and fry in hot oil. Daltjies Ingredients

1 large onion, grated 1 large potato, grated 2 large carrots, grated

2-3 green chillies finely chopped 1 bunch coriander finely chopped 2 leaves of spinach or lettuce finely chopped

1 tsp cumin (jeera) Potato and Onion Pakoras Ingredients

1 large onion, grated 1 large potato, grated 2 green chillies finely chopped

2 teaspoons cumin (jeera) 1 teaspoon turmeric 1 teaspoon coriander

(koljana) 1 teaspoon turmeric 1½ cups chilli bite mix

1 heaped teaspoon baking powder Salt to taste Water to form a thick batter

Method Mix all ingredients together to form a thick batter. Drop spoonfuls into hot oil, drain on roller towel and serve hot.

Potato Chilli Bites Ingredients 4 large potatoes

2 green chillies finely chopped 2 cups chilli bite mix 1 heaped teaspoon baking powder

Salt to taste Water to form a thick batter Method

Slice the potatoes in thick slices and steam for eight minutes. Allow to cool completely. Mix all the above ingredients together (except the potato) to form a thick batter. Sprinkle some flour on the potato, then dip in the chilli bite batter.

Fry in medium to hot oil, drain on roller towel. Samoosa Paaper/ Fried pur Ingredients

Pre-bought samoosa pur/ pastry Oil for deep frying Chilli powder

Salt or your preferred seasoning Method Thaw the samoosa pur and cut into 5 cm rectangle pieces.

On a stovetop, heat oil for deep-frying. Add the pur to hot oil. Stirring continuously so to ensure the colour is even on both sides. Stir for three to four minutes or until golden brown.

Drain the pur on roller towel and sprinkle over a pinch of salt, chilli powder or your preferred seasoning while hot. Chicken Samoosas Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter 500g chicken mince 1 teaspoon garlic and ginger

½ teaspoon crushed chillies ½ teaspoon cumin (jeera) 1 teaspoon coriander (koljana)

1 teaspoon tandoori spice 1 teaspoon roasted masala/ curry powder Salt to taste

1 large, grated onion ½ freshly chopped coriander 3 chopped green chillies

Method Grate the onion and squeeze all excess water out of the onions through a clean cloth. Braise the chicken mince, garlic and ginger and spices in the butter until cooked and all liquid has completely dried out.