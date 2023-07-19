Hello everyone! Today I want to chat about a different kind of comfort food – hot dogs!

Whether you are enjoying a classic vienna and chip hot dog, a lekker boerewors roll with onions or even a gourmet fancy version, it hits the spot every time. It works for a quick lunch, supper, or on-the-go snack and it’s one of the staples available at almost every food fair or market. The smell of a lekker hot dog always invites you way before you see the stalltjie, and as a bonus, I love how easy it is to eat, with no mess or fuss, straight out the greaseproof pakkie.

Hot dogs were always my go-to when my kiddies were younger. They were gou-gou to make, it was the perfect lunch box treat and a must-have at every birthday party. Although hot dogs are getting fancier by the day, I still prefer a classic peri-peri and tomato sauce hot dog. My favourite way to make them is to fry the viennas in a little butter and bbq spice, and fry the chips until soft and crispy. Then place the viennas and chips in a big bowl, add salt, a dash of vinegar, peri peri spice, tomato sauce and shake it all together letting it do its magic.

I stuff all this in a lekker soft roll and depending on my mood, add a bietjie cheese and voila! Hot dogs at its best! Wednesday is International Hot Dog Day, so here are some amazing recipes from Capsicum Culinary Studio chefs to spoil yourself with. For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or social media platforms on Instagram or Facebook @sprinklesandspicect or Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan.

Happy cooking! Love, your Cooksister Sticky Hot Dogs

Ingredients 6 viennas or sausages 2 tbsp sunflower oil

2 onions, thinly sliced 1 tsp mustard seed 2 tbsp maple syrup

6 hot dog rolls 1 tbsp Dijon mustard Large pinch brown sugar

2 tsp cider vinegar Handful of rocket leaves Method

Heat oven to 200°C. Place the sausages in a non-stick baking tray and roast for 20 mins. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a frying pan and cook the onions and mustard seeds together for 10 to 15 minutes until soft and golden. Remove the sausages and brush with maple syrup.

Place the rolls onto the same baking tray and return to the oven until the sausages are dark, shiny, and cooked through (five minutes). Stir the mustard, sugar, and vinegar into the onions until the sugar has melted. Cut the rolls open across the top, add a layer of rocket leaves, followed by a sausage, and then spoon over the mustardy onions before devouring.

Hot Hot Dogs Ingredients 6 viennas or chorizo sausages

1 tbsp olive oil 6 onions, peeled and sliced lengthways 3 tbsp cider vinegar

1 tbsp honey 6 hot dog rolls 3 tomatoes, finely chopped

50g feta, crumbled For the chimichurri 1 onion, peeled and finely chopped

1 medium red chilli, finely chopped, 1 garlic clove, crushed 2 tbsp cider vinegar

small bunch of parsley, finely chopped small bunch of coriander, finely chopped 50ml extra virgin olive oil, plus 1 tbsp

Method For the chimichurri, combine the ingredients in a bowl with ½ tsp salt and set aside. Place the sausages in an oven tray and grill under medium-high heat for 12 to 15 minutes.

Heat oil in a frying pan and fry the onions for 10 to 15 minutes until soft and starting to brown. Stir in the vinegar and honey and cook for a few minutes until sticky. Warm the hot dog rolls under the grill and cut the cooked sausages in half lengthways.

Place a sausage in each roll then top with a big spoonful of the chimichurri, chopped tomato, feta, and sticky onions. If you like your dogs really hot you can add a few more slices of red chilli. Hoisin Hot Dogs

Ingredients 1 tbsp sriracha 1 tbsp mayonnaise

6 viennas or sausages 2 tbsp hoisin sauce 6 hot dog rolls

¼ cucumber, thinly sliced 4 spring onions, sliced Method

Mix the sriracha with the mayonnaise. Brush the sausages with the hoisin sauce and cook under a medium-high grill until cooked (12 to 15 minutes). Cut the rolls open across the top and fill each with a sausage and spoon over some extra hoisin sauce.

Top with the cucumber, sriracha mayonnaise mix and spring onions. Brazilian-Inspired Hot Dogs Ingredients

100g beef mince 2 hot dog rolls 2 viennas or sausages

30g tinned sweetcorn 5ml tomato paste 1ml fresh thyme, finely chopped

20g onion, finely chopped 20g tomato, chopped 20g red pepper, finely chopped

1 egg yolk 3ml mustard 50ml vegetable oil

10g coriander, finely chopped 10ml lemon juice 40g potatoes, finely julienned

Salt and pepper to taste Oil for frying Method

In a bowl, season the mince with salt and pepper and use your hands to combine well. Let it rest for five minutes. In a hot pan, add the oil and fry the mince until it is cooked through, stirring all the time to break all chunky bits that might form while cooking. The intention is to brown the meat a little for more flavour. Add the corn and thyme, stirring constantly. Add the tomato paste and mix until well incorporated. Taste and add salt if needed. Remove from heat and set aside.

In a bowl, whisk egg yolk and mustard. Slowly pour in the veg oil while whisking. Once emulsified, add a splash of lemon juice together with salt, pepper, and a third of the coriander. Whisk and set aside. In a small bowl, combine chopped onion, tomato, red pepper, and the rest of the coriander.

Season with lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Mix and set aside. In a pan, add enough oil for deep frying. Get the oil to a temperature of 150ºC and fry the potatoes until a pale golden colour. Place them on paper towels and sprinkle with salt. Set aside. In a frying pan, sauté the hot dog sausages until brown.

Slice rolls lengthwise without separating the two halves. Spread a thin layer of the homemade mayo on both sides, place sautéed sausage, mince, and the salsa. Squeeze a bit of mayo on top and garnish with the potato chips and chopped coriander. Serve with homemade mayo on the side for dipping.

Hotdog with Mexican Corn Salad, Parmesan and Potato Sticks Farzana Kumandan Ingredients

6 viennas or hot dog sausages 6 hot dog rolls 1 can of whole kernel corn

2 tbs olive oil ½ red capsicum, finely chopped ½ red onion, finely chopped

½ avocado, chopped ½ cup feta, diced 6 spring onions, chopped

1 jalapeño, diced Juice of 1 lime ½ tsp cumin

½ tsp paprika ½ tsp black pepper ¼ tsp salt

2 tbs sour cream 2 tbs mayonnaise Method

Heat the oil in a frying pan. Drain and rinse the corn. Add the corn to the pan and wait for the kernels to pop, around 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and cool down.

Meanwhile, in a bowl, add the red capsicum, red onion, avocado, feta, spring onion and jalapeño and the corn and the lime juice. Mix in a separate bowl, whisk the mayonnaise, sour cream, and spices. Toss this dressing over the salad and mix well until all the ingredients are lightly coated with dressing.