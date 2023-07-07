It’s all going off at Killarney lately, what with the raceway receiving official recognition of its historical importance, as well as another recent meeting of the Street Mania outlaws. The Cape Town Heritage Foundation awarded a Blue Plaque to Killarney International Raceway in a ceremony last week, to commemorate 76 years of continuous petrolkop activity at the same venue.

The plaque was unveiled by Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, who has done much for motorsport in the Cape, on behalf of the City. Killarney executive manager Des Easom presented, with a side-serving by mind (and fork) bending mentalist Larry Soffer. UNVEILING: The City’s JP Smith What started as a dusty piece of wasteland on the old Malmesbury road is now Cape Town’s most-used sports venue. The first event, in 1947, was one by the Mets, who held a ‘sprint’ trial (what we call drag now) with an MG roadster doing an impressive 22.6 over the standing quarter mile.

Things got large with an ambitious plan to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix. A completely new, 3.267km track was built for the inaugural Cape Grand Prix on December 17, 1960. The layout today is the same, with the track smoother and wider. ON THE BURN: Drag strip was smoking all night long Then there’s the added drag strip, one-kilometre karting circuit, tar Drifting oval, 4x4 area and, for one of the Cape’s most popular motorsports, a purpose-built spinning pitch last year. Plus, there’s the only skidpan in the Western Cape, for training purposes. In 2017, an FIA-approved Rallycross circuit was created to host the first ever round of the World Rallycross Championship in Africa, which is set to return in October this year.

SPIN: Boksie letting it rip Which brings us to the next big thing, the latest Street Mania. Despite the cold weather and a good few spinner upcountry at the Dada’s birthday bash (look out for coverage in next week’s Bobby Nitro) the Drifters added to the Spin numbers to entertain the attendees. Drivers took advantage of the track time on offer to have a bit of powersliding fun. It was a night for the juniors, with Josh White having his debut on Killarney, joining the ranks with Shaye Green and Muhammad Uzayr Rajah.