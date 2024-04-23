In 2024, South Africa is facing significant challenges related to unemployment. According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) conducted by StatsSA, the official unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 32.1%

Here are some key points: – The number of employed persons decreased by 22,000 to 16.7 million in Q4 2023 compared to the previous quarter. – The number of unemployed persons increased by 46,000 to 7.9 million during the same quarter.

– The youth unemployment rate increased from 43.4% in Q3 2023 to 44.3% in Q4 2023. – Formal sector employment declined by 128,000. – While informal sector employment increased by 124,000 during the same period.

Not so handy: Construction contributed to net employment decline. Picture: Khaya Ngwenya/Independent Newspapers Industries such as Community and social services, Construction, Agriculture, Trade, and Manufacturing contributed to the net employment decline - while finance, transport, mining, and private households recorded the largest employment gains. Additionally, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that unemployment in South Africa is expected to deteriorate further in 2024, with prospects looking bleak for the following year as well. The easy thing to do would be to write about all that the government says it is doing to create jobs.

Sadly, what is being put on paper and what people are experiencing at ground level, seem to be completely different things. However, that should not stop us, as ordinary South African citizens from playing our role in tackling unemployment and finding ways to create jobs and incomes in our communities, and our country. Here are some practical things we can do to help the situation:

– Continuous Learning: We can invest in our own education and skills development. This includes pursuing formal education, attending workshops, and learning new skills relevant to the job market. Go through government posts on social media (local provincial and national) and check to see if they are offering any workshops, or training courses to attend. Do the same with the private sector. Learning any new skill is better than doing nothing. – Online Courses and Certifications: Many online platforms offer free or affordable courses. Do yourself a favour, and explore platforms like Coursera, edX, and LinkedIn Learning to enhance your skills. – Apprenticeships and Internships: Young people can seek apprenticeships or internships to gain practical experience and build their resumes.

– Start a Small Business: Individuals with entrepreneurial aspirations can start small businesses. This could be anything from selling food and clothing, to offering services like gardening, cleaning, or tutoring. – Identify Market Gaps: Take the time and effort and look for gaps in the local market and consider starting a business that addresses those needs. – Collaborate with Others: Don’t be that outjie or meisie who wants to prove to everyone that you can do things on your own. Rather join local business networks and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs. Collective efforts can lead to job creation.

– Buy Local: Support local products and services. It’s the right thing to do. Choosing to buy from local businesses helps create demand and sustains jobs. – Promote Local Brands: Spread the word about local brands and encourage others to support them. Don’t be that person who will proudly show off international brands, but not do the same for community brands – Mentorship Programs: If you are an experienced professional, you can volunteer your time to mentor young job seekers. Sharing knowledge and guidance can make a significant impact on someone else’s life.

– Participate in community development projects. Volunteer at local schools, community centres, or nonprofit organiSations. In this way you gain experience in particular fields of work, and also learn how to work well as a team. – Attend Events: Attend industry-specific events, conferences, and job fairs. Networking can lead to job opportunities. – Online Networking: Use social media platforms like LinkedIn to connect with professionals in your field.

– Stay Informed: Use youR data wisely. Stop scrolling to silly videos on TikTok and other apps. Rather use your data to stay informed about the job market. – Join Advocacy Groups: Join or support organisations that work toward employment rights and better working conditions. – Budget Wisely: Manage your money so that you avoid over-indebtedness and financial stress. Cut down where and when you can.

– Savings: Try to create an emergency fund. Anything can happen. – Physical and Mental Health: You don’t have to go to an expensive gym or psychologist. Do the little things that will keep your body and mind in good shape. You want to be in a good space when a good job or business opportunity comes along – Resilience: Develop a “thick skin”. Job searches can be challenging. Don’t take rejection personally.

– Embrace Change: The job market evolves. Be open to learning new skills and adapting to changing circumstances. All our individual efforts, when combined, can lead to significant positive change. By taking small steps, ordinary South Africans can contribute to reducing unemployment and building a stronger economy.