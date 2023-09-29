According to Stats SA’s Quarterly Employment Statistics survey released on Thursday, the average monthly salary in May was R25 994 – a quarter-on-quarter increase of 2.8% from February’s average salary of R25 274, and a 5.4% annual increase from R24 668 in May 2022.

Employees who have seen such increases in their salaries most likely work in the community services, business services, trade, manufacturing, construction, transport and mining industries.