As always, after the hype of the matric results are released, reality sets in.

Sadly, many matriculants of the class of 2021 will join the millions of already unemployed South Africans,.

So I was very happy when Ward 63 Councillor, Carmen Siebritz, alerted me to the Premier’s Advancement of Youth (PAY) project.

She says: “The PAY project allows youth between the ages of 18 and 35 years the opportunity to gain valuable work experience in the public sector and build their CVs and skill sets, making them marketable and employable in the future.

“Successful candidates are placed in opportunities across Western Cape Government Departments.

“I encourage all youth who meet the qualifying criteria to make use of this opportunity, noting that we’ve seen a number of PAY interns start successful careers using the programme as a stepping stone.”

The Western Cape Government’s website outlines the project as follows:

The PAY project aims to create the opportunity for matriculants to gain workplace experience in the Western Cape Government (WCG).

The internship allows for a year of mentoring, decision-making about a future career, on-the-job training and exposure to skills training and development to make the intern more employable.

Applications for the First Work Experience PAY Project are open.

The programme provides matriculants between the ages of 17 and 24 with work experience and training within one of the 13 Western Cape Government Departments from 1 April 2022 till 31 March 2023.

Qualifying criteria:

24 years old or younger.

Wrote and passed the National Senior Certificate (NSC) in the Western Cape.

Not going to study further in 2022.

South African citizen, residing in the Western Cape.

Have no network or support to help you make informed career choices.

Not sure of your next step after school.

Financially constrained (household income less than R350,000 p/a)

What will you achieve?

Work experience in the public sector.

Contactable references for your brand-new CV.

A set of skills and experiences that will make you more marketable and employable.

A year in which to make informed career choices together with a network to back it up.

Make it happen:

Complete the online application form at:

Come prepared to write a brief statement regarding your key skills and abilities, key achievements and experiences and career objectives.

Closing date for applications: Wednesday, 26 January 2022.

In addition you could:

Improve your NSC results to enhance your chances of being accepted for university/TVET College.

Application tips:

If you don't have an email address, create one at a free email site like Yahoo or Gmail. You will need it to apply.

You must register with the South African Youth Network before you can apply. This platform is administered by Harambee:

Once you have registered successfully, you’ll be able to apply.

Please save your username and password in a secure place so that you are able to access it should you need to.

Find the public library closest to you with internet access.

Find the Thusong Service Centre closest to you and determine if they have internet.

All qualifications will be verified. Applicants will only be appointed once they’ve passed a security check, which includes having their fingerprints taken.

Tax

Applicants must ensure that they open bank accounts before undergoing a personal security check and they must register with SARS to obtain a tax number before the personnel security check.

For more information:

Call the Harambee Call Centre on 0800 727 272 or the PAY Office: 021 483 0742/9456.

On-the-job training will be provided in the following departments

Department of the Premier

Department of Community Safety

Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport

Department of Economic Development and Tourism

Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

Department of Health

Department of Human Settlements

Department of Local Government

Department of Social Development

Department of Transport and Public Works

Provincial Treasury

The Western Cape Department of Education

For more information go to httpwww.westerncape.gov.za/pay

Stats SA Recruitment Drive extended

I checked out another job opportunity going around on social media – and found it NOT to be a scam, but a valid recruitment drive by StatsSA, extended to the end of January.

Stats SA will conduct a population and housing census, from February to March 2022.

In making sure that everyone is counted, Census is offering applications for field workers and admin clerks.

The closing date for the Census 2022 Recruitment Drive is extended to 31 January 2022.

HIRING: StatsSA needs staff for population and housing census

This will give the 2021 matriculants, who received their results last week, a chance to apply for the available work opportunities.

The Census 2022 Recruitment Drive is not limited to only youth. All unemployed who meet the qualifying criteria may apply. This is a paid job opportunity.

The applicant must:

Have a minimum of a Senior Certificate (Matric or equivalent).

Be proficient in any of the 11 official languages.

Be willing to work weekends and outside of normal office hours.

Be a RSA citizen with no criminal record.

Application for contract employment is only online on

To register on the database, visit www.statssa.gov.za/hr. You do not have to make any payment to register on the HR Database, it is FREE.

Areas of work include:

Fieldwork/ Data Collection

Data capturing

Data processing

Clerical and Administrative

Supervisory

For more information go to http://www.statssa.gov.za/?p=4685

I wish every unemployed person the best in their hunt for a job.

[email protected]