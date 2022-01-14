It’s one thing to talk about why it isn’t sensible, not in the slightest, to drive a car under the influence of alcohol. In fact it’s downright insane and dangerous. But it’s quite another thing to figure out what behaviours need to change for people to drive sober.

In other words, it’s easy to say but, like many things, the complications come in the doing of it.

As case in point is that peculiar thing among young men, where the drunker they get the more confident they get. Now this is fine in a social club, but not so fine on the road. On a road it is best described as recklessness without skill that unnecessarily endangers your life and those around you.

Alcohol makes you see squiff, slows reactions down and messes with your judgment to the degree that bad and dangerous decisions are made. This is deadly if you are driving, where you need all your senses with you all the time. Alcohol and roads just don’t mix.