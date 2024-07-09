When it comes to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) the only thing I need to know is that I am tax compliant. Sars is one entity I don’t want to be in trouble with.

I will be honest and tell you that I don’t do my own taxes. I am too scared that I am going to do it wrong and get into trouble with Sars. I prefer to pay a service provider to do it for me. I literally put away money every month, so that when tax season comes around, I can have Sars sorted, and be tax compliant. Recently, Sars put out a media statement and announced the 15th July 2024 as the start of the Filing Season for provisional and non-provisional taxpayers who are required to file a tax return.

Auto-assessments for an expanded pool of taxpayers will run from the 1st to the 14th July 2024. Taxpayers whose contact details, including an email address and cell phone number, as well as banking details, have changed must update these details on eFiling or the SARS MobiApp to facilitate an easy and seamless Filing Season. According to SARS, the update of this information goes a long way to preventing fraud and identity theft. Commissioner: Edward Kieswetter.Picture: supplied SARS Commissioner, Edward Kieswetter, has assured taxpayers that SARS remains committed to its goal of making Filing Season for standard taxpayers an invisible process that requires little or no action from the taxpayer, due to the use of big data, machine learning and algorithms.

“In line with the strategic objective of making it easy and simple for taxpayers to meet their legal obligations, SARS is proud to announce that the pool of taxpayers who will be auto-assessed will increase to about 4.8 million this year compared to about 3.8 million taxpayers last year. “Taxpayers who agree with the auto-assessment do not have to do anything. If a refund is due, it will be paid within 72 hours. If tax is due to SARS, the taxpayer must make the payment by the due date. “If a taxpayer does not agree with the auto-assessment, they should make all applicable changes and file their return the normal way via eFiling or the SARS MobiApp on or before 21 October 2024, the closing date for non-provisional taxpayers.”

Go: Filing Season starts 15 July. Picture: supplied Now I am sure that those writing these press releases for SARS think that this all sounds very easy and uncomplicated - but there are many people who still don’t know the basics of taxes, much less what an auto – assessment is, and what to do with it. Here are some important Q+A’s: Q: What is an auto-assessment?

A: It is an automatic assessment issued by SARS to certain taxpayers. SARS uses data collected from employers, financial institutions, medical schemes, retirement annuity fund administrators and other 3rd party data providers to generate the assessment automatically, without any input from the taxpayer. Q: How will I know if I have been auto-assessed? A: You should receive a SMS or email from SARS informing you that you have been selected for an auto- assessment. SARS have indicated that they will send these notifications from 1 July to 14 July 2024.

Q: Is the deadline for auto-assessments the same as the tax season? A:For the 2024 tax season, the deadline is the same as the tax season for salaried employees i.e the deadline for auto-assessed taxpayers is 21 October 2024. Q:What happens if I miss the deadline of 21 October to file my tax return?

A: If you file after the deadline, SARS will levy administrative penalties per month until the tax return is filed. Q: What are the filing season dates for 2024? Auto-assessment notices: 1 – 14 July 2024

Individual taxpayers (non-provisional): 15 July 2024 – 21 October 2024 Provisional taxpayers: 15 July 2024 – 20 January 2025 Trusts: 16 September 2024 – 20 January 2025

It is expected that in the first two weeks of July and the first two weeks of October, as many taxpayers rush to engage SARS, there may be instances where taxpayers may need to wait longer than usual to be serviced. Taxpayers who don’t want to stand in long queues at branches or be on hold on a telephone call, can also contact SARS through the SARS Online Query System. This is an easy-to-use online platform on SARS’s website (https://tools.sars.gov.za/soqs).

The SARS Online Query System enables taxpayers to: – Submit a payment allocation query. – Request your tax reference number.

– Submit supporting documents if SARS asked you to do so. – Report a new estate case. – Update registered representative.

– Request your tax compliance status. – Verify your tax compliance status. Check if a taxpayer is due for an auto-assessment, which can only be done once the auto-assessment process starts on 1 July.

Commissioner Kieswetter urges taxpayers to be transparent and accurate when filing their tax returns to enable a constructive relationship with SARS. “The use of technology and data has enhanced SARS’ ability to detect instances of non-compliance. “Taxpayers must not inflate their expenses and under-declare their income to obtain impermissible refunds. Not including rental income is an example. Such actions will make the taxpayer potentially guilty of fraud,” he says.