The use of spit to shine a cricket ball will soon be banned. Thank goodness.

Now, let’s hope other sporting codes such as football, rugby and even tennis will follow suit.

It’s a big deal for the Gentleman’s Game.

For those not familiar with the practice, cricketers use their saliva to polish one side of the ball in order to achieve more movement in the air – it aids swing and spin bowling.

You will see players gop on the ball and rub it in the leather with their fingers.

Then they shine it on their bums and crotches, leaving red streaks down the sides of their white pants.

PURPOSE: Shining ball

The ball will be tossed around the field, each player getting a turn to add their own gop and odour to the ball.

The things cricketers do to get an “edge”.

This was legal, not considered ball tampering ­– unlike the Aussie cheats who were caught red-handed using sandpaper to manipulate the ball, right here at Newlands.

The players got lengthy 12-month bans.

SIES: The ICC is set to ban cricketers using salive to shine balls

The case of Faf du Plessis and his use of mint sweet saliva to shine the ball was more of a grey area, however, and he was only fined his match fee.

Hey, at least it freshened up the bum odour, right?

Then in June 2020, an interim saliva ban came into play, this to mitigate the risk of transmitting Covid-19.

Now, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to ban it permanently and the new rule will be written into law by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), effective from October 1.

The MCC, which is the custodian of all rules of the game, said: “Such a law change would have the dual benefit of being more hygienic whilst also eliminating the grey area of players using sweets and chewing gum to make their saliva more sugary.”

From now on, cricketers may only use sweat to polish their balls.

Let’s see what impact the ban will have on the game in the long run.

Munier reckons it’s a sensible move – especially during a pandemic when people need to be more hygiene and health-conscious.

Now if only FIFA and World Rugby would do something about footballers gulling the veld nat.

Sies man. And they all do it!

Some even bring up snot and phlegm and alles and just launch it on those lush, green pitches.

Or you’ll see players cover one nostril with a finger and skiet pilletjies out the other.

HOU JOU BECK: Nostril skiet

All on live TV, for all the laaities who idolise them to see.

Then with that layer of scum on the grass, the players don’t think twice of sliding in for a tackle or a try – and getting up with all that slime stuck to their kit.

Yuck! Feeling naar yet? Same here.

You don’t see it as much in tennis anymore, but lots of players would gop on the courts and then rub it in the grass and clay with their shoes.

One question that arises from a possible blanket ban is: What happens during match when players needs to spit or blow their noses?

Do they carry a hanky? Or do they use their sleeves?

Well, what happens if they need to go to the toilet?

Yes, they go before the game, or wait till half-time or the final whistle. Like adults.

