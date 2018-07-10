Ottery is one of the most dangerous places to be on the Cape Flats right now.

Gang violence has escalated in the area, with at least three lives lost in the past week.

Police say the Mongrels and Yuru Katte are behind the shootings, as the rival gangs battle for control of turf.

On Monday night, 18-year-old Tamika Solomons was gunned down in a drive-by shooting while walking to the shop.

The senseless murder of the innocent schoolgirl has left the family devastated.

Tamika Solomons was gunned down in a drive-by. Picture supplied

Another Ottery family lost a second member to gang violence last Friday.

Monique Cottle, 26, was also killed in a cowardly drive-by attack, just seven months after she buried her four-year-old daughter Scarlett, also a shooting victim.

Truly heartbreaking.

VICTIMS: Monique Cottle and daughter Scarlett. File photo

The violence is out of control, that much is clear after the brazen skollies even tried to pull off a hit outside the popular Ottery Hyper last Thursday.

Three Yuru Katte were arrested for attempted murder, after shooting and wounding a Mongrel, but the cops need to up their game if they are to restore peace to the terrorised suburb.

The violence is enough to defeat the strongest spirit, but not that of Gregory Gans.

While these gangsters were fighting their rivals, this kickboxer was kicking his opponent’s butt at the Ring Contact Fighting Arts International (RCFAI) Super Welterweight Low Kick World Championship.

Congratulations to the 26-year-old, who is now a world champion, and a true hero in a war zone.

BEAT THE ODDS: Gregory Gans, 26, kickboxing champ. Picture: Facebook

Also flying the flag for Ottery was Keith Blake and the good guys of the Ottery Boyz MCC Biker club.

Over the Easter weekend, their annual Pickled Fish Run delivered food, Easter eggs and other treats to about 1500 poor people in Freedom Park, Hanover Park, Philippi and Parkwood.

We salute you.

Keith Blake. File photo

Meanwhile over in Tafelsig, another troubled neighbourhood, it was going gerook again this week.

Residents are mourning the loss of 24-year-old Monre Louw who was shot dead, while his 21-year-old girlfriend is fighting for her life in hospital.

The couple were sitting in their car smoking when two Funkys gang members allegedly opened fire on them.

So senseless.

SENSELESS MURDER: Monre Louw, 24. Picture: Facebook

It’s enough for ordinary mense to abandon hope and surrender to the negativity.

Fortunately, Mitchells Plain mense are made of sterner stuff.

Twelve-year-old Zinzi Rhodes and her Set4Dance Community group are real diamonds in the rough.

The dancer and pupil at Huguenot Primary School is rising above her circumstances and has landed a role in a video campaign for Sportscene.

TAFELSIG’S GEM: Dancer and model Zinzi Rhodes, 12. Picture supplied

Mom Judy says of Zinzi: “Her achievements as a 12-year-old girl from Tafelsig should inspire more youth to believe that with determination and focus, your dreams can be realised.”

Well done, young woman.

You’re a star in the making and another hero in a war zone.

[email protected]