This is the last time you hear from me in 2023. The next two Mondays we will be celebrating the momentous holidays of the season – Christmas and New Year’s. It has been another tough, roller coaster of a year, with our losses seemingly outstripping the gains. It feels like the world is still experiencing side-effects from the Covid-19 lockdowns.

From eggs to potatoes and petrol, our uncertainties were exacerbated by yo-yoing retail prices throughout the year. It has rattled us so much that it’s clear that people are pinching their pennies tightly this year. Black Friday sales and projections for festive-season spending are proof that we are all in serious saving mode. There have been too many rainy days for us to let our financial guards down. On the international front, our collective anxieties weren’t calmed much this year either. Despite the relative silence from news outlets, the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to simmer.

And of course we bore witness to the Middle East erupting again this year. That particular conflict is promising to continue well into the new year and the resulting casualties, particularly to the Palestinians population in Gaza, are likely to keep climbing. It has of course raised tensions between supporters of the different sides across the world, including in South Africa. SA’s domestic political landscape continues to provide all the drama of a cheap Nollywood soapie. And this will only increase as we move closer to next year’s general elections. And it has been interesting to note how the posturing and mudslinging has already started. But I mentioned all our challenges upfront, because I believe ordinary citizens of the world are desperate for a little peace and quiet.