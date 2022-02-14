There’s so much to unpack about this year’s State of the Nation Address.

Firstly, our president looked a lot more confident than he has in a long time.

At the last family meeting, he looked tired and worn out. But on Thursday evening, he spoke strongly and passionately and looked well rested.

He tackled almost all of the country’s problems head on, without trying to side-step them, which is very encouraging and a sign of good leadership.

Knowing what the problems are and being able to tackle them effectively, are of course two very different things.

Ramaphosa has got major internal issues to deal with, as factions within the ANC continue to be at each other’s throats. And within the government apparatus, there are still administrators hell-bent on getting their share of their state capture pie.

While the big corruption picture is finally coming into focus, thanks to the Zondo Commission Report, there are still several bad apples trying to siphon cash from our coffers.

REPORT: Zondo Commission. File photo

But we have to admit that the Ramaphosa administration is slowly but surely bringing the gravy train to a stop.

And with that, the man himself had a few very encouraging things to say during his SONA.

And if all his plans see the light of day, then our post-Covid economic recovery may just go smoothly.

I know there’s been a lot of criticism for what he did not address, but I think those things that he did mention, hold a lot of promise.

Extending the R350 social relief grant, tackling corruption, building more schools, getting rid of red tape for business, protecting whistle blowers and focusing on the cannabis and hemp industries are some of the things I like.

EXTENSION: R350 social relief grant. File photo

What I don’t like is how some opposition political parties use the SONA every year to shine the spotlight on themselves and to wink at the support base.

There were the EFF members who openly went to challenge police officers, shoving them around in a juvenile show of strength.

We must remember that if things start going right for the country, they won’t have anything to rile up their support base over.

And as that support base grows older, the EFF’s stunts will start leaving a bitter taste in their mouths.

Then there are the inevitable attacks from other opposition political parties, almost immediately after the SONA every year.

Some of them have said that the SONA was more a party political speech designed to boost Ramaphosa’s re-election chances later this year.

While I seriously doubt it, it may well be true.

But then we mustn’t forget that political motivation is also behind those statements by party leaders playing to their own base, so they too can secure re-election.

In other words, they can’t be seen to support everything Ramaphosa says, even if it makes sense.

What all of them seem to forget is that Ramaphosa’s promises would be relatively easy to implement, if he had their support.

And since we are all in the same boat, even their support base would benefit.

But that doesn’t serve their personal political ambitions, which is sometimes at odds with what is good for the country.

So take that criticism with a pinch of salt.

[email protected]