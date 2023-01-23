A teaching moment played itself out inside a Tyger Valley restaurant eight days ago. And honestly, I didn’t realise that this kind of deeply ingrained misogyny still reared its head so publically in this day and age.

Or maybe this wasn’t an isolated incident and I just have my head buried in a sandbox of blind idealism. In any case, a very unhappy man made his displeasure known very loudly, when he saw a mother breastfeeding her baby in the restaurant – a place where hungry people go to eat. The baby, also being a person, was therefore doing nothing out of place.

But silliness aside, this man reportedly went on to angrily berate both the woman and the waiters, because he didn’t want to see breasts out in the open like that. It didn’t strike him to look the other way, move to another table, or even another restaurant. No, instead he wanted to stay and be offended, so he could make a commotion, in what actually turned out to be a storm in a D-cup.

Another woman eventually spoke up and attempted to put him in his place. Now I know this was a trying situation, but under ideal circumstances it could’ve been used to educate the man about our country’s laws, the restaurant’s welcoming policy, the actual biological purpose of breasts and the all-round value of being breast fed (which I suspect he wasn’t, possibly accounting for why he was so cranky). He may also have learnt about the unmatched nutritional value of breast milk, the emotional and psychological benefit of such bonding and the statistical advantage that child now has of being a healthy adult one day.

Besides the fact that the beauty of the moment escaped him, so clearly did the micro-example of a long-term solution to the broader problem of anti-social behaviour. And his unwarranted tantrum probably caused a lot more awkwardness in the restaurant than the exposed boob did. But that man’s behaviour was also an example of the bigger issue of sexualising an innocent and pure moment that we should celebrate and encourage. Thinking about it…. it’s actually a little bit sick to sexualise a baby eating its food; and definitely psychopathic to insist that that baby be forced to stop eating immediately, because it causes discomfort to him – a fully grown man who just ate a hearty meal himself.