Allow me a bit of shameless self-promotion. Some have expressed disappointment about me having seemingly broken my promise that Daily Voice readers would be the first to know the details of my next broadcasting adventure.

For those in the dark, two weeks ago I wrote that I was in the final stages of negotiating an exciting new opportunity, after my contract as the Breakfast Show anchor on SmileFM wasn’t renewed. The whole thing caused quite a bit of consternation among loyal listeners of the Smile Breakfast Show, who were caught completely off guard. They were enjoying the show on a Friday morning, and then finding me gone the following Monday morning, with no warning.

This is sadly the ruthless nature of broadcasting, radio in particular. Although you see us as the voices and faces of the radio station, the brand ambassadors, public representatives, contractually, we are in fact perk-less temporary staff that can be let go at any moment, as I was. Start of a new chapter: Bobby Brown is joining Magic 828FM I have been off the airwaves ever since, contemplating my next move, considering really good offers and responding to a heart-warming

public outcry over not having been given the chance to say goodbye on air. I suspect it was that fact that upset listeners the most; not having been let in on the pending changes, and – in the absence of an explanation, being forced to deal with their disappointment on their own. As one supporter pointed out to me, my co-presenter and I were part-and-parcel of her mornings for 10 years.

She put it in a way that I don’t always think about, because radio is just part of who I am. I shouldn’t, but the truth is, I forget the impact us broadcasters have on the people we speak to everyday. These were more or less her words: “My kids literally grew up with you and Lindy every single morning throughout their school lives. They couldn’t wait to switch on the radio; they laughed and cried with you guys, supported your projects and cheered along with all the silliness.

“You were like family. And then one morning you were gone. Just like that! It’s like a relative died and we didn’t get to say goodbye. We didn’t get closure. And we are still dealing with the trauma and the withdrawal symptoms.” Radio has always been a powerful medium, so it’s good that I am reminded of how I contribute in some small way to people’s lives every day. And as of next Monday, July 3, I will continue to do so.

As you may have seen from news stories and social media posts last week, I am the new breakfast show anchor on Magic 828AM. And contrary to the two complaints I’ve had, the Daily Voice website was in fact the first platform to break the news. So you see, I did actually keep my promise. Some have openly wondered why I have opted for Magic, saying that they have many challenges, like being a small station, having a poor-quality signal on the AM (or MW) band, specialising in 80s B-side hits and having a tiny audience with limited resources.

Those are exactly the reasons why I decided to throw my full weight behind them. This is going to be vintage radio, the way it used to be; like Venus Flytrap on “WKRP in Cincinnati”, whom I took my inspiration from as a kid. Plus, I have always worked for the underdog, the newcomer, the seemingly hopeless case; start-up radio stations, or ones with small audiences and then helped to grow them.

My stints at Kfm, Cape Talk and SmileFM all qualify. It’s a very satisfying purpose for someone who loves everything about the industry. So let me share some of the exciting plans with you. Firstly, I will not be joined by Lindy Lehto, as she has opted to pursue other opportunities.

Instead I have been working on some super exciting games and competitions that I believe you guys are going to find both challenging and entertaining. One is designed specifically for lovers of music and 80s pop culture but trust me, it’s going to twist your grey matter into knots. The other game will use cryptic clues to find the Capetonian who knows the city the best.

In something akin to The Amazing Race, the game will culminate in an actual clue-hunt around the city. And here’s an exclusive bit of information that you are the first to know. Because of my good relationships with some big brands, I have been able to secure some very cool prizes.

The big one is from Ethiopian Airlines a trip for two to spend next year’s Valentine’s Day week in Paris, France. How cool is that?! Let that also be a lesson in maintaining a good network and not burning any bridges. So please do support this crazy new adventure of mine. It can only really work with you on board!