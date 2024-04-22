I suspect this is going to upset a lot of people. It concerns the justifiable anger that many Capetonians harbour against Israel for its ongoing military campaigns in Palestine. Some have made it their daily task to highlight the ongoing suffering of Palestinian families, especially children, by posting and sharing videos on social media.

Many have vowed to never stop exposing these atrocities. And just to be clear from the onset, these are actions that I fully support and encourage. If we don’t exploit every means possible to keep highlighting the humanitarian crisis that’s playing out daily in especially Gaza, then we run the risk of normalising it and forgetting about it. Understandably emotions are running high and many people are angry and frustrated that not every individual is equally as disgusted at Israel supporters as they are.

Passionate: Cape Town’s Palestine supporters. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers. And this is where I feel some truths need to be spoken, especially since a radio peer of mine was suspended from his job because of appearances. Voice of the Cape presenter Shafiek Sedick felt the ire of the internet when a picture of him allegedly sharing a meal with Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, on Eid day, went viral on social media last week. I have seen social media users targeting fellow Muslims for ignoring boycott calls and still buying Coca Cola.

The soft-drink company is American, which has always supported Israel, despite its very obvious flouting of international laws and just common decency and humanity. So I support the idea behind such a ban, because as I’ve always said, people’s ideologies become flexible when you threaten their pockets. What I don’t support is harassing and abusing people whose views differ from mine, or who protest differently, or even decline to protest at all.

I saw this play out in front of me last week when I popped into a local babbie shop. The owner was having a passionate conversation with one of his customers about the Middle East and how people should just boycott all companies in countries that support Israel; after which the customer left with his iPhone in one hand and the Coke he just bought in the other. It seems to me that some people expect full buy-in for a cause close to their hearts, but are loath to protest and boycott beyond their own comforts and conveniences.

I don’t think it’s always wilful and deliberate, but mostly the result of ignorance. Which is why I call it ‘unconscious hypocrisy’. It’s easy to express angry disappointment at fellow Muslims for enjoying their KFC, from the convenience of your iPhone, on your Facebook or Instagram accounts. They judge others without realising that they are calling for the boycott of American companies, while using the digital services of American companies.

To top it off, both social media companies are run by Jews, who have not made clear statements condemning Israel, so it’s fair to suspect that they support the Zionist state. If you are so resolute in your beliefs, then you have to extend the boycott call to yourself and many others. Do you drive a German or French car? Do you like showing off your Nike gap or latest Adidas takkies?

What about the perfume you’re wearing right now? And the music you listen to? Are you enjoying Taylor Swifts’ new album? Do you like American action movies, do you use Uber, or Google? Well, these companies pay tax in the USA, which means, whether you like it or not, you are helping to fund the Israeli state.

If you think that’s all a little bit abstract, here’s a fact that will tie you up in a moral pretzel: Did you know that the GPS system that you rely on to get around, is owned by the American military and operated by their airforce? The uncomfortable truth is, your unwitting financial support for the State of Israel doesn’t get any more direct than that.

The world is so intertwined these days, that it’s hard to know who owns what and which corporation is invested where. Take TikTok for example. The widespread belief is that it is entirely Chinese-owned. The fact is, one of the many international investors is the Carlysle Group, which is also headed by a Jewish man with ties to Israel.

Do you know how many Zionists are investors in the company you work for; or the office block where you work, or the mall where you shop? If it doesn’t matter to you, then neither should Shafiek Sedick’s lunch. Because attacking one individual for something they did in public that goes against your values, is a little short sighted and a lot ignorant.

At least he took the opportunity to engage with someone who holds different views, which increases the chances of changing that person’s mind. You stand no chance of cracking the armour of someone’s convictions and converting their views, if you refuse to sit down and talk to them. Even better if you can do so over a meal.