The Tinder Swindler is a documentary about a handsome guy pretending to be a tycoon, charming himself into women’s panties and out of their money.

Not just their own money, but even money that – through elaborate, life-threatening stories – he convinces them to borrow from banks for him.

Since it debuted on Netflix, it has split social media with people both disgusted by his actions, as well as those who can’t believe that these beautiful and seemingly smart women could be so gullible to fall for his deceit.

In the end the conman gets conned, he gets caught and jailed, but he doesn’t quite get the full comeuppance that he deserves.

In fact, he continues to live the high life and has even promised to give us his side of the story, after being bombarded with angry comments on his own social media platforms.

CONMAN: Tinder Swindler

While this is the most prominent story of its kind, it is by no means the only one.

You will be surprised to hear of hundreds of similar stories from all over the world, especially since the advent of the internet and online dating.

Desperately lonely women are promised love by smooth-talking men, who spend months softening them up, before suddenly and urgently needing to borrow cash.

It may not all involve private jets, super cars and caviar at five-star hotels, but the trauma and humiliation suffered by the victims is no less.

With it being Valentine’s Day, there has since been a warning for women to watch out for men who exploit their loneliness with promises of romance, only to clean them out of all their savings.

Many of the comments were from people saying that they would never fall for someone like that.

But the truth is, people like this conman exist and live very luxurious lives, exactly because there are so many gullible people out there.

Like I have said before about other things, if it sounds like it’s too good to be true, then it probably is.

Firstly, a true billionaire is highly unlikely to advertise himself on Tinder.

Secondly, a true billionaire would have so many financial options, that it is unlikely he would ever need to borrow money from you.

And thirdly, a true billionaire is unlikely to ever flaunt his obscene wealth the way this guy does.

I wondered whether I should feel sorry for the women in the documentary, especially since at the end, after all that she had been through, one of them says that she will continue looking for love on Tinder.

Documentary Subject Cecilie Fjellhøy in 'The Tinder Swindler'. Picture: Netflix.

And that’s when it hit me.

It wasn’t the guy’s good looks and supposed wealth that had robbed them of their common sense and cents, but rather their own desperation for love and companionship.

And the fact is, we have all been blinded by such yearnings to some degree.

Loneliness just hits some people harder than others.

And that’s what I pity them for.

Happy Valentine’s Day.

And be careful with your heart! Often it’s connected directly to your wallet.

[email protected]