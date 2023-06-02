Bobby Nitro is aware that he might be stating the obvious here but it’s still worth a hard mention. If you cannot be seen on the road you cannot be safe on the road, especially if you’re riding or walking.
Fact is, in South Africa about 40% of road fatalities are pedestrians, and investigations reveal that most of these people died because the oncoming driver didn’t see them. That’s tragic, especially because it is a situation that can be avoided changed with not too much effort.
We’re talking bright clothes. However, some people say that they would rather not dress brightly as that would make them a target for criminals. So we need a workaround. One suggestion is to get one of those reflective belts or vests that you can take on or off, and wear it when you walk along the road, but remove it when in a dodgy area.
Also, focus on the peak fatality hours, which are the hours around sunset, when visibility is at its worst.