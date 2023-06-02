Bobby Nitro is aware that he might be stating the obvious here but it’s still worth a hard mention. If you cannot be seen on the road you cannot be safe on the road, especially if you’re riding or walking.

Fact is, in South Africa about 40% of road fatalities are pedestrians, and investigations reveal that most of these people died because the oncoming driver didn’t see them. That’s tragic, especially because it is a situation that can be avoided changed with not too much effort.