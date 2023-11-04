If there is one thing the Cape car scene is certainly not short of, it’s imagination. Last weekend, as we all know, was a sporting one to remember and car event, the Curfew Club, found a way to mark it in style.

Curfew Club is a regular night run that happens monthly and is hosted by vehicle merchandise store Ikigai. This time around they asked Mike’s Place engine importers to get involved and help with the hosting. ON EDGE: People watching the Rugby World Cup final. Bobby Nitro linked up with Dale Sauls of Mike’s Place. He says: “The weather didn’t look so great, so we got Stikland Driving Range and we set up windbreaks, a big screen TV, basically went all out to create a one-of-a-kind night run that combined Halloween costumes with the Rugby World Cup final. We like to theme these runs and lots of people and cars went over the top.”

Matt Boyd of Ikigai says: “Boeries, Bokke and burnouts, is there really anything more you could ask for when it comes to the Rugby World Cup? “Well, for a car enthusiast like me, there really wasn’t anything that would have made the night any better.” LIGHTS OUT: This car is totally a banger. The spirits were high all-round, with turbos and flame-spitting engines pulling up and, whether you were a rugby fan or not, the place was filled with energy and the unity that comes with supporting your country together.

Matt continues: “Knowing a World Cup trophy was coming home again and have the night’s energy fueled up even more when the parking lot erupted with all of the interesting cars, I knew that even though the combination we put together for that night was weird, it made sense in some way.” MOOI GEDROP: As cool as a cucumber. Mish Roodman of Engrave Slave, a team that creates anime merchandise, says: “That was one for the books. Sexy and spooky, Bokke with cars was pure genius. When the worlds collided, it created a symphony or roaring entertainment for all. We will never forget the neon lights, green and gold waves and above all the cheering crowds. PLUSH: The Engrave Slave team show off their cool anime merch. Heini Markgraaf of Stikland Driving Range adds: “On our outdoor big screen, the night included vendors offering merchandise for car enthusiasts, anime merch, eats and drinks.