So I have literally had thousands of questions from people interested in my welfare and wanting to know what I am planning to do with myself. As some of you may know, after 10 years of doing it, I am no longer anchor the Breakfast Show on Smile 90.4FM.

It was an awesome gig while it lasted, but time had come for a change and the company decided to pursue a new strategy with fresh personalities at the helm. I understand that many people are confused and even angry about what happened and how it happened, but understand that I am a big boy who is fully aware of the ruthlessness of my chosen industry. It’s part of what makes it such an exciting sector to be in. The change has forced me to do some introspection and weigh up my options.

What I have realised is that I am a lot more resilient than even I had thought. I think when the chips are down, we all are. But the thing that struck me most, is how many different doors of opportunity have opened in the last six weeks since this news broke. I am privileged as I am literally spoiled for choice.

I write this down to the fact that I have done my level best over the years to treat people fairly and with respect. I have also done more than I needed to, to help others where and when I could. And it’s clear to me that people don’t forget kindness and compassion, given without expectation. While the offers have been remarkable, requiring serious consideration, I remain keen on doing my own hustle inside the media space.

Genuine relationships within my extended network has meant that I could call up very important people, who would genuinely be happy to hear from me and engage me in conversation and seriously consider my proposals. This feels particularly good and validates my belief that being a sincere and nice person with strong values and steadfast integrity, does eventually win you the race. And that’s really why I am telling you this.

Ignore those who mean you harm. Karma will take care of them, and even then it is incumbent on you to lend them a helping hand, because your motives are different to theirs. So to answer the question that everyone is still asking – “what’s next for me?” I am not 100% sure just yet, but in the next few weeks, I will be. And you will be the first to know.