Abdul Aziz Schroeder is currently in Rabat, the capital city of Morocco, working on different conferences. This lad is no stranger to people in entertainment here in Cape Town.

If you don’t recognise the face in these pictures, it’s only because he is mainly behind the scenes of the biggest festivals and concerts in South Africa. Back: Abdul Aziz, centre, and the Mr Pannekoek and the Factory Girls cast. Picture: supplied A qualified technical and creative producer for radio and television since the early 2000s, Schroeder has gone on to produce live concert events and so much more. In addition to being a qualified sound engineer, he is also a professional voiceover artist, and many of his ads can be heard on radio stations in the Mother City.

He is now the proud owner of his very own production studio called Tramakasie Studios. Tramakasie is the Malay word for ‘thank you’ (Terima Kasih). He has been featured in movies like Four Corners, Nommer 37 and most recently Umbrella Men. Team: Loukmaan and Abdul Aziz. Picture: supplied His music and creative skills were used in all of these proudly South African feature films.

Before Morocco, he was in Turkey, also sharing his talent and skill to make projects that we can’t mention yet come to life. Golden oldie: Leslie Kleinsmith. Picture: supplied Tramakasie Studios was born during the Covid-19 pandemic and was part of the rise to many online productions that were needed for artists and entertainers to survive. “Umbrella Men the sequel – Escape from Robben Island” is currently available on different streaming platforms and most of the music was also recorded at Tramakasie Studios.

Popular: Singer Alistair Izobell. Picture: supplied The sky is the limit for Aziz and he shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. Less than five years ago, he produced a theatre piece called Mr Pannekoek and the Factory Girls, which was well received by theatre goers, who are demanding a comeback. The sequel is in the works as auditions for the cast are about to commence on 25 July 2024.

Before that he will once again, due to public demand, bring back his much-anticipated event, Concert in the City, which takes place at the Cape Town City Hall on Saturday, 20 July. Concert in the City will feature local icons like Leslie Kleinsmith, Niesha Abrahams and Terry Fortune, as well as younger heavyweights such as Loukmaan Adams and Alistair Izobell. Others on the line-up are Edith Plaatjies, and Tashreeq de Villiers aka Ricky Vannie Frontline.

Quinton Manuel and Reza Forbes will host the show. You know this is going to be one for the books. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.