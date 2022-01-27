In a shocking twist in the Albert Fritz sex scandal, Miché Solomon, also known as Zephany Nurse, says she is ready to testify against the suspended Western Cape Community Safety MEC in court.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, Miche, who previously worked as an intern in Fritz’s office, said: “I’m not doing this for me, (but) our young women are being promised to make their dreams come true through education and in exchange for what?

“Their dignity? Their rights? Their position as vulnerable young women?”

Miche made headlines in 1997 when she was kidnapped from Groote Schuur Hospital when she was just three days old. She was reunited with her biological parents Morne and Celeste Nurse 17 years later.

Lavona Solomon was found guilty of kidnapping, fraud and contravening sections of the Children’s Act and is serving a 10-year jail term.

Fritz assisted the 24-year-old by giving her a job as an intern while he was still the MEC for Social Development.

“I was an intern for about a year in 2016 and then 2017 at the Department of Social Development in Wynberg, in communications and visitations,” Miché says.

“It’s heartbreaking. I always believed the MEC to have had good intentions. He did help me with an intern job as well,” she admits.

“I’m sorry for his family that has to face this, my heart truly goes out to them as well. I also went there for an opportunity, and in 2017 things changed…”

SEX ALLEGATIONS: Albert Fritz. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

She said she could not go into the details yet.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, she wrote that she is receiving legal advice.

“With regards to this post and a lot of questions and calls I have been receiving concerning MEC Albert Fritz, it’s a sensitive matter. I have been receiving advice on this matter from my lawyer.

“If there are legal proceedings and if I am asked to testify, then I’ll be willing to do so.”

Miché says she decided to speak out on behalf of all women suffering sexual abuse in the workplace.

“Hopefully this will make others also take a stand and come out. I’m just making the public aware that if I’m called to testify, I’m open to share (details).

“And those who felt violated and disrespected in any way shouldn’t be afraid to use their voice because they are not alone.”

It was alleged that four officials, who were also suspended this week, would procure and groom women for Fritz.

They would allegedly get the women, mostly interns in Fritz’s office, drunk, especially when travelling to small towns in the Western Cape.

Meanwhile, opposition parties are questioning why no criminal charges have been laid against Fritz yet.

ANC spokesman Sifiso Mtsweni said yesterday: “The ANC in the Western Cape will be approaching the police to open a case and call on the Provincial Commissioner of Police (Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile) to ensure that this matter is given the attention it deserves.

“Internal DA politics cannot supersede the fight against gender-based violence and the need to rid our society of lustful public representatives who abuse their positions to fulfil their sexual desires.”

