An innocent mom has been shot and killed while she was walking with her boyfriend in Mitchells Plain.

Aqeela Jacobs, 25, was on her way home in Lentegeur when thugs in a red Toyota Tazz chased them in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Her hartseer sister Nathalie Scheepers, 27, says she was at work when she received the dreadful call from her mother.

“I worked the night shift and around 6am, my mother called me and she could hardly speak,” she says.

“I couldn’t understand everything she told me but only heard the important bits that my sister was no longer alive. I dropped everything and rushed back home.”

She tells the Daily Voice that when she got home, the scene had already been cleared.

SCENE: Sister Nathalie in the driveway in Lentegeur Aqeela’s body was found

“Her body had been taken to the morgue already and the police had wrapped up everything.

“I tried to find out what happened to my younger sister from the neighbours,” says Nathalie.

“They recalled hearing about 12 gunshots go off. And then it went quiet and they went to check out what had happened and they found my sister curled up in a driveway along Azalia Crescent.”

She explains that the mom-of-one’s boyfriend managed to escape the gunfire.

“My sister was with her boyfriend and someone else, so what I was told is that they were walking on Azalia when the car drove by them and started shooting.

“She ran into the driveway while the boyfriend and the other person managed to run away.

“I don’t know why she didn’t think of running home.”

Their mom, who lives in Mamre, had to make her way to Mitchells Plain to arrange Aqeela’s janaazah.

Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says they are investigating the motive for the killing.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident this morning at about 1.25am in Azalia Street, Lentegeur, Mitchell’s Plain, where a 25-year-old female was fatally wounded are under investigation,” he says.

“Lentegeur police are investigating a murder case. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

