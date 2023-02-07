Three construction workers are recovering in hospital after being shot at a building site in Delft. The incident happened on Saturday while the men were working on the site along Symphony Way.

According to witnesses, two men shot the workers and ran to a car that was waiting for them, reports the Weekend Argus. “Clearly they were sending a message, they didn’t want to kill them. They didn’t rob them of anything, they just shot and left. It looked like they were sending a signal,” said a resident who asked not to be named. SAPS OFFICIAL: Wesley Twigg According to the newspaper, there have been arguments between the residents and construction companies when the project started a few months ago.

The residents wanted community members to be the ones employed on the project instead of companies bringing in workers from outside. Nozuko Bobe, a resident who lives close by, said she heard the sound of a speeding car, followed by gunshots. She added that she now fears for her life and that the area is not safe at all.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg has confirmed the shooting. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Saturday afternoon about 3.45pm in Magalies Street, Leiden, Delft, where three adult males were shot and wounded, are under investigation,” he said. He said that according to reports, the victims were working at a construction site when they were shot in the legs. They were taken to a medical facility for treatment.