A man who struggled for more than a year to find a job is devastated after the bakkie of his new employer was stolen out of his yard.

Mogamat Amien Ismail, 54, says he only had the work vehicle for three days when it was stolen from his Rondevlei Park home.

The blue double cab KB200 Isuzu was stolen shortly after 5am Wednesday morning.

The sign writer says he was busy praying fajr at about 5.15am when he suddenly heard the bakkie being driven away from his house.

The desperate man says: “I really need to find this bakkie, I ask anyone who may see it to inform me or the police.

“It is my work bakkie and the boss trusted me enough to give it to me when he went on holiday, only to have it stolen.

“Strangely no car was ever stolen here but just when I had this bakkie, it got stolen.

“I can’t say whether it was targeted, but I know cars do get stolen in the area but not here by us.”

He says he started to work at a sign making company just over a month ago and only brought the vehicle home on Sunday evening.

He says the bakkie has a black mark on the bonnet, a dent on the driver’s side and another dent on the back door.

It had all their work tools including ladders, paint and brushes on it.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says: “Lentegeur police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an Isuzu vehicle reported as stolen on Wednesday.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 0860 10111 or Amien 066 247 1312.

[email protected]