An elderly woman and her daughter-in-law jumped from a balcony as they tried to escape a raging fire in a block of flats in Woodstock. The survivors Millicent, 62, and Amiena Joolay were trying to save their belongings when they had to take drastic action to avoid being burnt to death.

Neighbour Crispian Swarbreck says the fire broke at the property in Duke Street just after lunch on Sunday. “I was invited to join them for Sunday lunch with their church people. “There were nine of us in the house including an 83-year-old woman and we were chatting after lunch and I started smelling something plastic,” he explains.

One of the fire victim from Woodstock flat attended to by rescue worker. Picture: Leon Knipe “I heard someone call my name from upstairs and I ran to them. I saw the flames leaking from the door frame. “I grabbed a pot on the stove and filled it with water. “There were two ladies who lived in the house. They were on the balcony and they were throwing some clothes over from the other room.”

He says he shouted to Millicent and Amiena and told them to follow him. “The smoke was incredibly thick upstairs. I told them to run after me when I went back downstairs. “I went to get the rest of the people in the house, the fire was still contained in the room but the heat was so intense.”

He explains that Millicent jumped from the balcony and fell in the street where she broke her ankle and sprained the other. She was rushed to hospital where she had an operation on Monday. RESCUE OPERATION: Firefighters battle blaze at the Woodstock home. Picture: Leon Knipe “Amiena was trying to cross to the other balcony and she slipped and fell on the gate and she only sprained her ankle,” says Crispian.

“It was chaotic, the neighbours were all trying to help. “The firefighters responded quickly and they put out the fire and then attended to the ladies who were injured.” The neighbour says they suspect an electrical fault was the cause of the fire.

“That is the only thing we think happened on that day. We are just grateful that things didn’t get worse like their injuries and the destroyed home.” SUPPORT: Family and rescue workers with two elderly women. Picture: Leon Knipe Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for City Fire & Rescue Service says they were alerted at 2.50pm. “Crews from Salt River, Roeland Street and Lakeside were on scene with two fire engines, an aerial appliance and a rescue vehicle.

“Two women smelled smoke and when they went to investigate they found the bedrooms alight and managed to jump from the balcony. “The first floor was severely affected by the blaze. The adjacent properties sustained smoke damage. “The patients were treated and transported to hospital.