Police have sent out an alert about a new scam involving the hijacking of people’s WhatsApp accounts. According to police, you will receive an SMS from a person claiming that they sent you a six-digit code by mistake.

They will ask you to share that code as a matter of urgency: “Hello, I’m sorry I sent you a six-digit code by SMS by mistake. Can you transfer it to me. It’s urgent.” Police said if you received an SMS with a six-digit code, you should not share it. If you send that code to a scammer, they can log into your WhatsApp account.