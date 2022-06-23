Police have sent out an alert about a new scam involving the hijacking of people’s WhatsApp accounts.
According to police, you will receive an SMS from a person claiming that they sent you a six-digit code by mistake.
They will ask you to share that code as a matter of urgency: “Hello, I’m sorry I sent you a six-digit code by SMS by mistake. Can you transfer it to me. It’s urgent.”
Police said if you received an SMS with a six-digit code, you should not share it.
If you send that code to a scammer, they can log into your WhatsApp account.
You can keep your WhatsApp account safe by enabling the two-step authentication.
Police also advise blocking the skelm and reporting their number to WhatsApp so that they can have that account suspended.