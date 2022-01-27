About 300 Walking Bus members protested outside the Civic Centre yesterday, demanding answers about the future of the project.

Their contracts expired in December and the Walking Bus came to a halt last week, affecting some 2700 members all over the Cape Flats.

The City issued a statement on Tuesday, saying the child safety project - which sees learners walked to and from school - will be incorporated into its newest law enforcement unit.

“This unit aims to professionalise the former Walking Bus programme, giving qualified applicants better security training and equipment, and a broader scope of duties in the community.”

The volunteers say the move is a slap in their face and puts school children at risk.

Denver Paiyo, who’s been with the Walking Bus in Manenberg since 2015 says: “This is not about us but the children who we protect and they’re now at risk, walking alone to and from school, crossing dangerous roads and being bullied.

HIGH AND DRY: Denver Paiyo

“The City has left us in the dark about the future, only to come up with what seems to be an employment contract that will sideline those who don’t meet the criteria.

“We were told there’s a budget all these years and the project is here to stay, benefiting the unemployed in communities. We want the Mayor to receive our memorandum and address us. These people (the City) don’t know how to communicate.”

Volunteer Lamese Hendricks from Eastridge says they work hand in hand with schools and assist with daily operations.

“For some of us it is a source of income, they can’t just take it away like that with no communication.”

Volunteers earn between R180 and R200 per day.

In a statement, the City said: “Memorandum has been received by the City and will be responded to in due course. The groups were previously communicated with about the end date of the Walking Bus project.”

