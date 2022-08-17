There was a bomb scare at Parliament on Wednesday morning, after a suspicious package was noticed lying unattended, however no threats were posed. The South African Police Service’s bomb unit was seen suited out and in operation today at the Parliament building.

Parliament communication officer Molotho Mothapo confirmed there was a bomb scare on Wednesday. Mothapo said police noticed “a suspicious package” left in the Parliament vicinity and immediately followed the protocols in terms of bomb disposals. He said no threats were posed, nor were there any injuries.

“Earlier this morning the South African Police Service noticed a suspicious package left unattended at the Parliamentary precincts, and immediately engaged normal safety protocols by its bomb disposal specialists, including cordoning off the immediate vicinity. “While the police remain at the precincts and are undertaking necessary precautionary measures, Parliament confirms there is no immediate danger posed to the parliamentary community, and that there was no evacuation conducted. “Parliament apologises for any inconvenience this may have caused to the MPs, staff and guests,” Mothapo said.

In a video shared online, the police can been seen sending a member, equipped with a bomb suit, approaching what appears to be a black bag lying on the ground. It is not clear which part of the building the bag was near, but it looked as if it was placed on the inside of a section with a turnstile. The bag was behind a black fence in the Parliament precinct.

Other police officers were seen taking cover behind the black fence and a brick wall at the corner of the block. National police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe confirmed the incident. The police’s Explosives Unit was dispatched to the scene.