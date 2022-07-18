Leaders from across the political divide have paid tribute to ANC stalwart Yasmin “Jesse” Duarte, who died on Sunday morning at the age of 68. The party’s Deputy Secretary General was undergoing treatment for cancer and had been on medical leave since November 21.

She was buried on Sunday according to Muslim rites. In an official statement, the ruling party said Duarte was a tower of strength to the organisation as well as a matriarch who dedicated her entire life to the struggle of a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, prosperous and just South Africa. LAID TO REST: Duarte was buried yesterday. Picture: Timothy Bernard The statement added: “The ANC expresses its heartfelt condolences to the Duarte, Dangor, and Whitely families, loved ones and friends.”

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said government has declared a week of mourning for Duarte, with provinces directed to fly the ANC flag at half mast until Thursday. The Presidency said: “President Ramaphosa wishes to pass his condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Ambassador Duarte, who dedicated her life to the liberation of South Africa and particularly the emancipation of women.” President Cyril Ramaphosa at the funeral of ANC stalwart Yasmin “Jesse” Duarte. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said: “Duarte was well known for being a fiery character who had worked closely with Walter Sisulu and Nelson Mandela and who held various posts in the party and government before standing in as secretary general for the suspended Ace Magashule.

“May her soul rest in peace.” EFF spokesperson Leigh Mathys said: “She paid her dues towards the Struggle for liberation. She was passionate about gender equality and she fought against all forms of sexism and patriarchy. “She will be remembered fondly by many young men and women who passed through her hands and grew through her guidance.”

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said: “Jessie was a no-nonsense, fierce woman and her death comes at a time when the country needs such strong women the most.” Duarte was born in Coronationville in Johannesburg in September 1953. Her history in the liberation struggle dates back to 1979 when she was recruited by late struggle veteran Albertina Sisulu to set up women’s structures throughout the country.

In 1981, she served as the secretary of the Federation of Transvaal Women, an affiliate of the United Democratic Front. In 1988, she was detained without trial and was placed under restriction orders until the lifting of the state of emergency. She served as a personal assistant to both former president Nelson Mandela and liberation hero Walter Sisulu.

In the 1990s, Duarte served on the ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee She was the Gauteng Safety and Security MEC after the 1994 election. Duarte was appointed as the South African ambassador to Mozambique between 1999 and 2003.