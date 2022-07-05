When a loyal Burger King employee who hasn’t taken a sick day off in 27 years was awarded with a measly goodie bag, the internet jumped in and raised nearly R5 million for him. Kevin Ford is a 54-year-old cook and cashier who did not take a single day off whilst working at Burger King at Las Vegas McCarren airport.

It all started when a video showing Ford proudly displaying the contents of the bag he was given by the fast food company for his loyalty went viral. The string bag contained movie ticket, sweets, a Starbucks cup, two pens, and a lanyard, which was apparently hastily scraped together when management learnt of his unsurpassed feat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Ford (@thekeep777) Shortly after, Ford’s daughter Seryna, started a GoFundMe to give her father a proper reward.

So far, the fund-raiser has amassed close to $300 000 (R5 000 000), reports IOL. “The man in that video is my father. He has worked at his job for 27 years, he has never missed a day of work,” wrote Seryna in the GoFundMe’s description. Ford said he was grateful to have even received something as many others did not get anything for such achievements.