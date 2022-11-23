A dishevelled-looking man who is said to have been living in the ceiling in his mother’s house for 14 years was recently rescued by police in Zengeza, Zimbabwe. According to H-Metro, the man known as Grant, 39, was discovered when authorities came to take the decomposing body of his father who had died and was kept in the house for days.

The local publication identified Grant’s mother as Gogo Mahlahla and said she had only notified authorities about her husband’s death when his body was in a decomposing state. She had been living with Grant and her husband, who was wheelchair-bound. Neighbours told H-Metro that they last saw Grant 14 years ago and his father was last seen five years ago.

Speaking to the publication, Gogo Mahlahla said she joined a church after realising that there were evil spirits haunting her family. She claimed that she discovered that it was Grant who was possessed. In the video posted on Twitter, Grant is in handcuffs and sitting at the back of a van surrounded by a large crowd.

He looks unkempt and confused. His nails, beard and hair have grown significantly. As he’s sitting in the van, police arrest his mother and pull her out of the yard while the crowd cheers. Gogo Mahlahla refused to tell H-Metro why she had stayed with a corpse for days.