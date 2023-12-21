The City of Cape Town has launched an investigation after a MyCiTi bus caught fire and wet up in flames in Searle Street in Woodstock on Tuesday. This is at least the second time this year a MyCiTi bus has caught fire.

The City’s Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says a call was received at about 7.30pm on Tuesday evening, and two fire engines and two skid units were dispatched to the scene. Carelse says: “The cause of the fire is unknown, and no one was injured.” Rob Quintas, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, says the City and the vehicle operating company, together with industry specialists, are investigating the root cause of the incident.

Asked if MyCiTi buses are safe to be used by commuters, Quintas says: “Yes, all of the buses are serviced on a regular basis. This was an extraordinary event, which will be investigated, and once concluded, further actions may be taken as and if needed.” In January, a MyCiTi bus caught alight, which led to two lanes on the N2 highway being closed. The circumstances that led to the incident were also not known at the time. In February last year, a similar incident took place at Woodstock MyCiTi station.