However, police have said they are not aware of a video which is circulating on social media, showing how an alleged member of the Firm Boys gang attacked the detective inside the court last week.

The 43-second video clip shows four accused, all alleged members of the Firm Boys, standing in the dock and listening to the announcement that their case had been remanded to today.

ON CAMERA: The man who attacked the officer.

The men are facing charges of murder. The group are all wearing masks due to the outbreak of diphtheria at Pollsmoor Prison. One prisoner has since died of the virus.

One of the accused removes his mask to wave at a loved one in the public gallery and the woman replies: “Ek is lief vir jou.”