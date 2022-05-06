The desperate mom of a kidnapped two-month-old baby from Bishop Lavis says she is willing to clean dirty houses and pick up dog poo in exchange for information about her daughter. Francis Meniers, 41, says she does not have money for a reward but will work for information.

Baby Kai-Isha Meniers was snatched at Shoprite in Bishop Lavis on Saturday while her mother was running errands. Francis says she was approached by a friendly woman who pretended to be pregnant. SHOCK: Baby abducted at Shoprite The kidnapper also bought nappies, wipes and food for Kai-Isha’s family in an attempt to gain Francis’ trust before taking the child and vanishing without a trace.

Speaking to the Daily Voice on Thursday, Francis said she spent Eid searching for her baby after receiving information that the child is nearby. “Everything is going slowly and nobody is helping me search. That is why I went to the police station and they told me there will be help coming soon. “I went to see a sheikh and he showed me in a glass bottle the car (the kidnapper) used and he showed me that my daughter is still alive. I know in my heart she is alive.”

The unemployed mother of seven says: “You always see that the white people will offer rewards for information but I don’t have money. “I want to find my daughter and I’m so desperate that I am offering to clean the house of anyone who can help me find her. I will do anything, even clean up dog poo.” Western Cape Missing Persons Unit founder Candice van der Rheede said according to information they received, the suspect was last seen getting into a car with the baby.

“The suspect is very light of complexion, with a big forehead. She has hazel brown/green eyes, however, this could also be contact lenses. She is slender and tall, about 1.7 metres, and has a thin face with neat eyebrows and lots of pimples,” she says. SNATCHED: Kai-Isha Meniers. Picture supplied She says the suspect was spotted walking down Arthur Abrahams Road and the baby who was first covered in a pink blanket was wrapped in a blue blanket. “The woman also no longer looked pregnant, which leads me to believe that she had hidden that blue blanket under her clothes to make (herself) look pregnant,” says Candice.

She says the woman was seen getting into a silver Toyota Corolla with a cracked number plate. “The driver was an African male, who is very dark (in) complexion with short hair,” she added. Western Cape Missing Persons Unit founder Candice van der Rheede Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, says detectives are working around the clock on the case, they have printed flyers and are social media platforms to gain information.