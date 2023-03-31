A passionate onnie from Beaufort West is making teaching enjoyable for her pupils by using popular songs to help them remember their schoolwork. Grade 2 teacher Robyn Botes, 25, has been making the rounds on TikTok with her innovative way of using trendy and catchy songs from various artists such as the Temple Boys and Mr Tapout, but changing the words of the songs with that of sounding.

VIRAL: Juffrou Botes’ video amassed 360k views on TikTok She said she started this method of teaching when school opened in January, after listening to the Temple Boys in December. “Children learn by what they see, so I try to make the lesson enthusiastic because they can’t sit there and just look at the board,” she says. “When school opened I created songs on that beat.

The juffrou says she has been teaching for three years at John D Crawford Primary School. Her viral video 'My sak is gepak met daai klanke' is her version of the hit 'My sak is gepak sobuya ngomso' featuring FosterSA and Mr Tapout, and the video has been viewed over 360 000 times on TikTok. Robyn adds: "I was not expecting the videos to go viral. When I posted the videos I wanted people to learn from me and I didn't get a lot of likes."

Ouma Mariam Thopps, the caregiver of her seven-year-old grandson says she’s impressed with his progress. “My grandson enjoys the lessons so much, everyday he gets home and tells us what they were taught at school. “I can definitely see the improvement because he teaches his friends here at home the klankies as well, so I am very impressed with what juffrou is doing.”