The Gauteng Department of Education has suspended a racist teacher who said on camera that she “didn’t like coloured people” and called a grandmother “motherf****r”. The altercation between the teacher from Fred Norman Secondary School and a grandparent of one of the pupils occurred on Friday at the school in Ennerdale.

A video of the altercation, which appears to be recorded by the teacher, went viral after it was posted on social media this week. In the video, the teacher calls the ouma trash several times before saying she doesn’t like coloured people. The incident angered parents of the school and the teacher reportedly had to be escorted off the premises following threats of violence.

The ouma is seen in a classroom and can be heard repeatedly telling the teacher that “you are here to teach children”. HEATED: Ouma verbally and also racially abused Then the onnie, who cannot be identified in the videos, can be heard describing the grandmother as “trash”. It appears that the granny has been trying to speak to the teacher for two months about an issue, where the teacher had apparently been discussing something about the girl with the rest of the class and this had upset the granny.

At one point the teacher says: “A grey-haired woman like you, screaming at me like this.” A school girl then tells her: “Don’t disrespect my grandmother like that,” while the ouma says she “can’t speak softly”. The granny also skels at the onnie that she doesn’t like coloureds, to which the teacher responds: “I don’t like coloured people and I will not wake up liking coloureds like you, you guys are rude, you guys don’t have manners.”

UPSET: Girl stands up for her ouma Towards the end of the three-minute video, the teacher switches to isiZulu and tells school children in the class to escort the ouma out. She’s heard saying “motherf****r. Don’t come here and disrespect me.” She also tells the learners to “klap her if you have to because I can’t”. It is not clear if she was referring to the granny or granddaughter.