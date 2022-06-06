It was a blue Monday for suspected child killer Mohydian Pangaker who lost an ear after he was assaulted by fellow prisoners. An alleged member of the Terrible Josters gang has admitted to moering Pangaker, 55, “because he is a child rapist”.

A large group of bandiete had apparently moered Pangaker while en route from Pollsmoor Prison on Monday morning. Pangaker, who is on trial for the murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk from Ravensmead, had visible bruises on his gevriet as he staggered into the Western Cape High Court. He held his hand at his side and indicated that his ribs were sore.

Child killer Mohydian Pangaker lost an ear after he was assaulted by fellow prisoners. The judge postponed the trial to Wednesday for Pangaker to receive medical treatment and paramedics were called to the court cells, apparently to stitch back his ear that had been bitten off. According to a source, Pangaker was attacked by 20 Josters while in the prison van. The men, who face multiple charges including murder and attempted murder, are regarded as some of the most dangerous skollies on the Cape Flats with links to the 28s prison gang.

“They are 20 on trial and they were in the same van as him,” says the source. “They trapped and moered him over and over. I asked him [Pangaker] why they moered him and he told me they were kwaad about something that his sister said in her testimony. “I asked him what but he said his head is sore and he can’t think. They really moered him flou in that van and they had to stitch up his ear.”

Speaking to the Daily Voice, Bradley Roberts admitted to moering Pangaker. Sitting in the dock alongside his fellow bandiete, he said that he bit Pangaker’s ear and moered him because he did not like rapists. But he denied beating Pangaker over his sister’s testimony, saying: “Hy rape klein kinders. Hy lieg, daai man, hy rape klein kinders. Pollsmoor is nie jou ma se huis nie.”

Pangaker is in the dock for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Tazne in February 2020. He fled but was nabbed in Cradock in the Eastern Cape and while on his way to Cape Town, told cops where to find her body in a storm drain in Worcester. Pangaker faces a total of 12 rape charges, two counts of kidnapping, three counts of sexual assault, and charges of grooming and sexually exploiting children.