A grade 8 pupil’s high school career got off to a tragic start when the family’s home burnt down early Sunday morning.

Jose Jefthas, 15, from Roosendal in Delft was left shattered after his new school uniform and stationery were destroyed in the blaze.

Their home was affected by a mysterious fire that apparently started at an unoccupied hokkie next to theirs and swiftly spread, destroying all their belongings and partially affecting the main house at the back.

Jose will be starting Grade 8 at Perseverance High School on Wednesday but says his excitement has faded away.

AFTERMATH: Jose Jefthas, 15. Picture: Nomzamo Yuku

“I have lost my entire life, I feel defeated and speechless.

“I don’t know what is going to happen to me, starting at a new school with nothing,” says the despondent boy.

His distraught mom, Helene Jefthas, 46, says they were not at home as they have been sleeping at her mom’s house in The Hague after her father’s condition deteriorated in hospital.

“I received a call at about 3am that my place was on fire. I rushed home but everything was gone,” says the mom.

“I am a single parent and thought I had made a smart move by buying all he needs for the school in advance, look now, the money and alles is gone.

“I don’t know where to start getting help, I am heartbroken,” says Helene.

The family is appealing for help with a school uniform and stationery, clothing for the teen and his mom, toiletries, building material and basic household items.

They can be contacted at 062 469 8665.

Jermaine Carelse, the spokesperson for Fire and Rescue Services, confirms: “Two informal structures were destroyed and a formal dwelling sustained damages.

