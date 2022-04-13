The streets of Parow were disrupted by the chants of students who continue to fight over issues such as admission fees and proper housing.

University students took to Voortrekker Road in Parow to voice their grievances from 11pm till 1am on Tuesday.

Northlink college student Stimbuhle Hlantye said the peaceful pickets were not affiliated with any student body while the group came from different institutions but had the same problems.

“We cannot just take this nonsense of the universities promising us one thing and they leave us waiting for answers.

“Other students from other universities are also experiencing problems and we all know the issues with the housing because a lot the students live out of Cape Town, so they need to know they are in a safe and secure place.”

The students began their protests in the CBD at various institutions such as City College and the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

“A group of students protested at the different campuses for the whole day and many of us decided to continue it last night.

“The main thing we wanted was to get our voices heard but we did not want to cause any problems,” Hlantye adds.

The 24-year-old says they are now awaiting feedback from their institutions.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason noted the march in Voortrekker took place but said no arrests were made as it was conducted in a peaceful manner.

“It appears this was a follow up to a protest in the CBD late yesterday, but the City is not aware of the reason for the protests,” he says.

The colleges mentioned did not respond to Daily Voice queries.

[email protected]