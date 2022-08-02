A Schaapkraal farm where two people were mauled to death by three Rottweilers over the weekend was invaded and vandalised for a third day in a row. Vandals on Monday looted buildings before killing the animals at the farm where a woman and two men were killed.

On Sunday, angry Schaapkraal residents torched the farm buildings. UP IN SMOKE: Trevor’s Farm in Schaapkraal was torched and ransacked after Rottweilers mauled two people to death. Picture: Leon Knipe Mom Lindsay Martin, 39, was on her way to her boyfriend’s cousin at around 3am on Saturday when she was attacked by three Rottweilers at Trevor’s Farm in Schaapkraal. When Riedewaan Sias and his friend heard her screaming, they tried to help but were also attacked.

Riedewaan and Lindsay both died while the unidentified friend was taken to hospital in a critical condition. ATTACKED: Lindsay Martin, 39. Picture supplied On Monday was the third day that residents from surrounding areas invaded the plaas. They burnt the outbuildings, stripped all the steel and iron sheets and even slaughtered geese.

When the Daily Voice arrived at Trevor’s Farm, more than 50 people were seen dragging away steel cages for water tanks and other scraps of metal. The police were called and managed to stop the looting. The farmer, who was out of town when Saturday’s mayhem occurred, has not returned to the farm yet and could not be reached for comment.

Farmworkers arrived at work greeted by chaos. A woman dressed in a green working coat said: “I knew nothing about this, I only found out when I got to the farm that there were things which transpired during the weekend. “This is quite disappointing because we no longer have jobs because of the attack on the farm.”

Lindsay’s aunt Beverly Anthony, 57, says they are shocked by the looting. “We have heard about the looting and the family has nothing to do with the destruction of the farm,” she says. “We were quite disturbed to hear that part of the reason for that is to seek justice for Lindsay.

“We are busy trying to arrange the funeral.” VICIOUS: Police restrain Rottweiler after fatal attack on farm. Picture: Leon Knipe The distraught aunt says she learned of Lindsay’s death shortly after the dog attack. “There was a bakkie which came to fetch me and they told me that she had been rushed to the fire station in Ottery and when I got there, she had passed on already.

“Her body was just full of holes, her arm was almost bitten off, the dogs didn’t touch her face but the back of the head looked horrible. “Her mom is devastated because she lost her sister and now daughter and they have to be buried together on Saturday.” One suspect arrested. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk says: “Philippi Police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after structures at the property mentioned have been badly damaged and burnt out.