Cape Town artists are teaming up with the Gift of the Givers foundation to collect water for KwaZulu-Natal, where victims of the devastating floods have been without drinking water for the past 12 days.

Water can be dropped off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre’s new facility CTICC 2 (near Christiaan Barnard Hospital).

This after substantial damage was done to the eThekwini municipal water delivery system.

Gift of the Givers spokesman Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said: “Hospitals are desperate for water to continue with procedures, cook for patients and for ingestion of medicine.

“Calls of desperation for water provision are increasing with each passing day...

“Municipal tankers are trying to get water to communities whilst many individuals have opened their boreholes to all unconditionally.

“Truckloads of bottled water is an essential, alternative source of clean drinking.”

NECESSITY: Water donations

Singer Mujahid George has been encouraging local musicians to do their part, through his live videos posted daily.

“Life is simple, when you give with a sincere heart, the world’s sincere heart will open up for you,” he said.

All deliveries can be made at the CTICC until 30 April, from 8am to 5pm.

Only sealed 5L bottled water will be accepted. No borehole or tap water.

